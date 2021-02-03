Lawmakers, staff vaccinated at Capitol

The Montana Legislature rolled through 40 COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday in a pop-up clinic in the Capitol basement for lawmakers and staff who are eligible under Phase 1B in the state vaccination plan.

Kari Cunningham, a family nurse practitioner and medical director of CareHere, the state employee health care provider in Helena, said seven had already been vaccinated by mid-morning. Sen. Russ Tempel, R-Chester, was among them.

“It’s a great deal,” he said. “We’re too busy with committees to schedule down at the fairgrounds.”

With his first dose administered on Wednesday, Tempel is set for his second dose on March 5. The senator said "I'm not jumping up and down" with enthusiasm for his first dose of the vaccine, but he hoped it would put those around him more at ease. While the new daily COVID-19 case count has seen a steady decline since late November, deaths continue with 54 more on Wednesday to reach 1,303 deaths since the pandemic began, according to state officials' tally.

The state Senate, also on Wednesday, passed second reading of Senate Bill 65 with the House's amendments by a 29-21 vote. The bill would shield businesses from COVID-19-related liability lawsuits. Its passage is one of the benchmarks set by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte before he lifts the statewide mask mandate.