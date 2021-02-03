Lawmakers, staff vaccinated at Capitol

The Montana Legislature rolled through 40 COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday in a pop-up clinic in the Capitol basement for lawmakers and staff who are eligible under Phase 1B in the state vaccination plan.
Kari Cunningham, a family nurse practitioner and medical director of CareHere, the state employee health care provider in Helena, said seven had already been vaccinated by mid-morning. Sen. Russ Tempel, R-Chester, was among them.
“It’s a great deal,” he said. “We’re too busy with committees to schedule down at the fairgrounds.”
With his first dose administered on Wednesday, Tempel is set for his second dose on March 5. The senator said "I'm not jumping up and down" with enthusiasm for his first dose of the vaccine, but he hoped it would put those around him more at ease. While the new daily COVID-19 case count has seen a steady decline since late November, deaths continue with 54 more on Wednesday to reach 1,303 deaths since the pandemic began, according to state officials' tally.
The state Senate, also on Wednesday, passed second reading of Senate Bill 65 with the House's amendments by a 29-21 vote. The bill would shield businesses from COVID-19-related liability lawsuits. Its passage is one of the benchmarks set by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte before he lifts the statewide mask mandate.
Susan Fox, executive director of the Legislative Services Division, said the clinic's vaccine stock was based on a state allocation, not a county allocation to Lewis and Clark County. She was unsure Wednesday whether there will be another vaccine availability at the Capitol following the 40 doses administered on Wednesday.
"That will be up to the governor, the vaccine supply and the eligibility tiers," Fox said in an email Wednesday.
The second doses are being held in reserve by CareHere for those that received their first dose on Wednesday, Fox said.
A week ago, the Montana Department of Administration said two people, either lawmakers or staff, had tested positive for the virus, and 10 had used the symptomatic tests made available to the Legislature. Those two positive cases were outside the two cases among lawmakers who had made their results public before the testing program got underway.
The Montana Department of Administration on Wednesday did not return an email seeking updated numbers on tests and positive cases.
Cunningham said by late Wednesday afternoon all 40 vaccines allocated to the pop-up clinic had been used.
"We're not wasting any time," she said.