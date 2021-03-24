Lawmakers split on how to best address property taxes

Asked if Democrats thought this bill would meet a different fate than SB 10, which was voted down on party lines with Republican opposition earlier this session, Sen. Jill Cohenour, an East Helena Democrat and minority leader in the Senate, said the minority party was hopeful.

"We have to have hope that on behalf of the folks in Montana and that we're advocating for that legislators will take this seriously, that they are going to look at the ... proposals that are put forward and what it means to the totality of the budget in Montana and what it will mean to the specific people that we said we were going to come here and take care of," Cohenour said.

Cohenour also raised concerns about structural imbalance in the budget, which means at this point pending legislation that spends money outpaces revenue estimates. She said the revenue in the circuit-breaker bill would help offset that.

Before the session, legislators said the budget was overspending anticipated revenues by about $50 million. The most recent status sheet shows ongoing expenditures exceed ongoing revenues by $99.3 million, though not all bills included on the sheet will become law.