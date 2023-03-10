The question of how much passing a bill that would define sex in state law could cost the state was the subject of sharp discussion Friday.

Senate Bill 458 is from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. It would define sex based on sex organs and chromosomes. To be defined as a female, a person would have to produce eggs; to be defined as a male, they must produce sperm. The legislation drew intense testimony in its initial committee hearing last month.

The bill passed out of the Senate Public Health, Safety and Welfare on March 1. To keep the legislation alive up against a procedural deadline, it was moved to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee for legislators to review a fiscal note requested Feb. 28.

Under an agreement between majority and minority leadership, bills in a fiscal committee after passing their initial committee were allowed to remain in progress, while all other general bills that don’t deal in taxation or revenues died if they did not advance from the originating chamber by March 3.

The fiscal note posted online with the bill declared "SB 458 has no fiscal impact to the state." However, lawmakers were provided Friday with a copy of a fiscal estimate produced by the state Department of Commerce, which found that the bill would create a conflict between state and federal law over the definition of sex.

That document said the bill could come at a “significant cost" to the state.

“This conflict could cause the Department of Corrections to face liability in federal court, which will create a significant fiscal impact,” the note reads.

Sen. Janet Ellis, a Democrat from Helena and the committee’s vice chair, requested the information from the governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning and distributed it to the committee Friday.

Glimm in his opening on the bill Friday noted that the fiscal note shows no significant impact to the state. He later said many bills never end up with a fiscal note or before the Finance and Claims Committee. He added all bills have the potential to trigger a lawsuit.

“The state can be sued for anything,” Glimm said.

The analysis from the Department of Corrections said that a difference between the state and federal definition of sex could create conflict with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act.

"It is not possible to quantify the costs of litigation that may result from SB 458, but the department believes that the fiscal impact would be quite significant," the note reads. It cites a cost of $950,000 in attorneys' fees alone the department was ordered to pay the ACLU following federal litigation over incarceration conditions.

SK Rossi, who spoke on behalf of the Human Rights Campaign, said it was suspicious that a bill making changes to more than 40 sections of state code would have no financial hit to the state. The bill would make changes to everything from medical care to the vital statistics division, cemeteries, the cope of campaign practices, employment law, student rights, marriages and more, Rossi said.

Rossi urged lawmakers to “dig a little more for information from the departments because a fiscal note this clean in my opinion is suspect.”

“ … It seems impossible you could change this many sections of code and have a zero fiscal note,” Rossi said.

Amy Sassano, the deputy budget director in the Office of Budget and Program Planning, told lawmakers that she reviewed the submissions from state agencies responding to requests to estimate financial impacts from the bill. Using those documents, Sassano developed the fiscal note. She said Friday 95% of agencies responded by saying the bill would have no fiscal impact.

After Ellis came to her office, Sassano said she discovered the Corrections fiscal estimates and discussed them with the budget director, but said the assumptions of possible litigation in the note fell into a gray area. Fiscal notes generally include the types of technical notes in the Commerce document only if there’s a technical flaw with the bill, Sassano said.

“We try to only point out technical flaws with the drafting of the bill and felt that any potential litigation or the (assumption) of litigation generally falls into what should be presented as testimony in the bill and not included in the fiscal note,” Sassano said.

Corrections Chief Financial Officer Natalie Smitham said that their document was based on assumptions and that it’s unclear what might happen if the bill passes.

“We did want to make the budget office aware there is potential; we believe the question could come up as to whether there is conflicts with federal law,” Smitham said.

Sen. Chris Pope, a Bozeman Democrat, expressed frustrations with the fiscal note officially produced for the bill not including the context from Corrections and including what he called a “declarative” statement the bill would have no financial impact.

“For somebody who needs to make a decision on a bill that could have substantial impact financially speaking on this state, that is concerning to me.”

Sassano said Pope’s comment hit at something the office struggles with on nebulous bills.

“It was my determination to put zero,” Sassano said. While it’s possible to write that a bill has unknown impacts, “I chose not to do that,” Sassano said.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.