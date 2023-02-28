As the House Human Services Committee inched closer to hour three of its nearly six-hour marathon meeting last Friday night, committee chair Rep. Jennifer Carlson checked to see if lawmakers had remembered an important procedural step — seeing if any opponents to the bill they’d just heard were in the room to testify.

“We’ll tell you, we have been in committee since 7 a.m., so we’re starting to get a little bit … needing a break,” Carlson, a Republican, said.

The committee paused for half an hour for dinner (provided by a lobbyist), then went another two and a half hours, holding initial hearings on five more pieces of legislation and taking action on seven more bills.

There are anecdotal ways to describe the specific type of feverishness that overtakes the Montana State Capitol during the lead-up to the transmittal deadline for general bills, the drop-dead date for any policy legislation that doesn’t deal in money to pass out of the chamber it started in.

As Jimmy John’s sandwiches and pizza deliveries passed through the doors to the Capitol, those testifying in hearings noted time limits for public comment cutting them off from points they'd like to make for or against legislation.

Four and a half hours into the Senate Public Health, Safety and Welfare meeting Monday night, Sen. Brad Molnar quipped about needing to order breakfast. That was avoided as the meeting, which started at 3 p.m., wrapped up just before 9:30 p.m.

In the House Human Services meeting last Friday, a notable amount of people who signed up to speak on bills touching on major themes of the session — such as fully funding what a study recommended the state pay Medicaid providers, revising child protective services and banning those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 from donating blood — dropped off the remote testimony list like flies, with a committee staffer calling out names of people no longer there to speak.

“I’m really impressed to see so many people here at 10:10 (p.m.), (I) appreciate that considering how many people leave at 5 o’clock,” Carlson said at one point.

Then there’s the analytical ways to track the workload. Since last Thursday, lawmakers have heard 407 bills in committees, with 253 of those in the House. For context, the first full week of February, committees heard 138 bills.

With 150 lawmakers all fighting for time in front of a committee to get their priority policies aired, bills that propose to make major changes to state law can be heard, debated and then voted up or down in the space of a few hours. That doesn't give legislators much time to mull over policy or hear from their constituents about their support or concerns.

Many committees also limit the time people can give public testimony, like the House Local Government's 15-minute cap for each side of some of the bills they heard Tuesday night.

In an interview, Speaker of the House Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican who dictates much of the function of his chamber, said the slog is not abnormal.

“Every session we have the bottleneck of transmittal. In the Constitution we have 90 days to do this,” Regier said Tuesday. “It happens every session.”

Legislative data from the last time lawmakers gathered in 2021 shows there have been 138 more bills in progress than at this point two years ago, a 5.13% increase. There have been 15.3% more bills introduced, or 146 more bills.

Regier did acknowledge the high volume of legislation, but said “I think committees have handled them quite well. I have not even heard a (member of the public) or even lobbyist come in and say ‘Hey I didn’t get my fair shake.’ I think the chairs have been doing a great job at managing that volume this session.”

On the House floor Tuesday, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle in advocating for one of his bills read the testimony of a person who wanted to speak in support of his policy but, due to the truncated timeline, didn’t know the bill was scheduled in time and was contacting him during the hearing to give comment.

Asked about the hearings running past 9 p.m., Regier also he didn’t think it affected the ability for the public to engage.

“That happens every time. I think a lot of Montanans work as a swing shift. I mean, 10 o'clock isn't abnormal,” Regier said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, both the House and Senate are planning for nearly all-day floor sessions, though how long that day lasts isn’t clear.

“Hopefully, we're not going too far into the evening, but I don't think this is anything out of the ordinary,” Regier said. “Once again, we’ve got 90 days to do all this work and I feel like we're really keeping up with the high volume of bills that have dropped this session.”

The House plans to do only third readings, which are final votes with no debate, on Friday before leaving for a transmittal break that runs through March 9.

“We might need a bathroom break,” Regier said of the potential for how long the Friday floor session might go.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott of Helena said last week that the transmittal deadline “always feels like a crush like this.”

Abbott said while Democrats have been critical of how the GOP has rushed the process by suspending rules for when bills can be voted on to fast-track tax packages, the nimbleness exists for situations like this.

In the Senate, Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls said the chamber is at least 150 bills ahead of where they were at this point last session. He prepared senators for rest of the week.

“We’re going to have a long day,” Fitzpatrick said of the Wednesday floor session that will start at 10 a.m. “We’re going to have 50 bills at least, not including what we just added to the board today. So we’ll have a long day tomorrow.”

Many of the bills that have come late include those that tend to draw intense and emotional testimony. That has included, just since last week, bills to ban abortion after 24 weeks, block the most commonly used abortion procedure after 12 weeks, require reporting on medication abortions and legislation similar to last session's “born-alive” abortion bill that voters defeated at the ballot box last fall.

All those bills have were heard and passed out of committee but are yet to be debated on the House floor.

Regier, who is carrying the procedure-specific ban, said it’s not a strategy for lawmakers to bring bills late when time to debate is limited, and also pointed to the number of bills that got broad, bipartisan support that the House has heard in recent days.

“I admit, I think there was some procrastinating just in general, not so much on specific bill topics, just in general on legislators dragging their feet and … getting their stuff exactly perfect before they drop it,” Regier said. “And that's why we saw some of this push here towards the end, as well as bill drafting (playing a role).”

A roughly 160-bill package from the governor's office seeking to curtail regulations has also gummed up the bill-drafting process, legislators have said.

Legislative data also predicts a busy second half of the session.

There are 60% more bills pre-introduced than two years ago, and 576 more bills ready for introduction than in 2021.