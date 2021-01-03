Legislators will conduct the session under a hybrid model, with the option to participate remotely. However, majority Republicans who hold 98 of the 150 seats in the state House and Senate plan to be there in-person. Democrats have indicated some members of their caucus are more likely to attend hearings and floor sessions using platforms like Zoom.

While lawmakers will create a panel with broad authority to enact things like distancing measures and capacity limits, that group won’t meet until after the session starts, which has left a lack of clarity over how things might look. Legislative staff will work remotely, as much as possible, for the first two weeks.

Still, the uncertainty over the format has not stopped legislators in requesting 3,100 bills so far. Republicans are eager to bring measures rejected by vetoes over last decade and a half and hope to move past internal division that’s hurt the party in recent years. Democrats are preparing for a mix of pushing their own priorities while playing defense without the backstop of outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Budget challenges

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte campaigned hard on holding the line on state spending.

“That doesn’t mean cuts, but that means there’s not going to be a lot of money for new things,” Gianforte said in a recent interview.

Once Gianforte releases his budget proposal due Jan. 7, it’ll be up to Republicans in the Legislature to shepherd his vision through the next 90 days while navigating projected revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic's strangling of the economy.

“Our main goal is to hold the budget as flat as possible without raising taxes on Montana citizens, but still fulfilling the services that Montanans expect and looking for efficiencies and ways to do things in a more financially prudent way,” said Senate President-elect Mark Blasdel, a Republican from Kalispell.

In the House, Speaker-elect Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, said he thinks “some efficiency and reductions are possible.”

"There are a lot of programs that have been passed in the last 16 years and it’s time for a different set of eyes to get on them. Maybe over that time there’s some of those programs that aren’t being used anymore and could be taken off the books,” Galt said.

That’s a non-starter for Democrats, according to House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Democrat from Helena.

“We feel like a present-law budget that maintains programs and services at the level that they’re at now should be a shared goal considering a pandemic,” Abbott said. “Cuts to programs and services during a pandemic that’s having heightened impacts on working-class and lower-income families are unacceptable to us.”

Senate Minority Leader Jill Conehour, a Democrat from East Helena, said any cuts will do more to harm to, not help, the state's economy.

“A lot of the programs that are under government structures are about making folks in our community successful. ... If we start cutting those programs, then you start tearing down those support systems for every community in the state,” Cohenour said.

Taxes

Republicans who campaigned on vows to not add any new taxes and cut existing ones see opportunities with a GOP governor, and Gianforte is already setting the tone for those efforts.

“We’re going to reform our tax code and I hope to make some progress during this legislative session,” Gianforte said.

But Galt said while the desire is there, a lot will depend on how challenging the revenue picture looks. In November, lawmakers dropped their staff's revenue estimate by about $102 million, opting to stay on the conservative side of things in an uncertain time.

“We are having a lot of discussions of what does (tax cuts) look like under a very tight budget, because we would all love to pass big sweeping tax cuts but we do have to balance it to a budget,” Galt said. “There’s been a lot of discussion about what way do we want to go. The path isn’t 100% clear. I don’t see any big property tax or income tax relief (this session) just because the money’s not there to quite pull it off."

Blasdel said he expects efforts to reduce or eliminate the business equipment tax and another run at a tax simplification bill, similar to one brought in 2015 that Bullock vetoed.

Democrats will be fighting for fairness across income levels, Cohenour said.

“We’ll be making sure that if there are tax discussions on giving reduced taxes that they’re going to go to hardworking Montanans and it’s not going to be going to the richest people,” Cohenour said. “That percent-across-the-board stuff goes to the richest Montanans and we’re just not going to have that.”

New landscape

Some Republicans are also keen to make changes to programs that have passed with bipartisan support over the last few sessions, like the state’s Medicaid expansion.

“I can see us doing a lot of work to make the Medicaid expansion more effective and make sure that people who need it are getting it and there aren’t games being played,” Galt said. That could include changes to how people are qualified for the program and how their incomes and assets are verified.

Blasdel said Republicans will also keep an eye on making sure the work requirements added to the program in 2019 are enacted. In December the state health department said because of delays caused by the pandemic, the federal government still hasn't approved that change and granted a year-long extension.

Abbott said the Medicaid expansion program has never been more important to the state and preserving it will play an important role in economic recovery from the pandemic.

“We recognize how important Medicaid is for our business community. We recognize how important it is for individuals and families to have access to care,” Abbott said. “ … The program’s working and we want to maintain the program. Any policies or proposals that would damage the central functioning of the program or make it harder for people to stay on are bad for our health care system and we would defend against it.”

Over the last several sessions, Democrats partnered with a group of Republicans called the Solutions Caucus to get legislation like Medicaid expansion passed. That hasn't been popular with some other Republicans, leading to public and private clashes. Already this session, the House GOP fought with itself over how much power the Speaker should have, leading to a stalemate.

Galt has written off the spats as a “pre-session thing,” coming from people eager to get to work with time on their hands before the job actually starts.

“Before the session, everyone’s really excited to get in. It’s been two years since we’ve done anything. It’s a new administration. Everyone’s ready to go to work and there’s not quite a lot to do at the moment,” Galt said in mid-December. “Every little thing, it seems to be blowing out of proportion.”

In the Senate, Republicans are generally more cohesive, and Blasdel said with a governor from the same party there's excitement over new opportunities. He emphasized the party will still work with Democrats on palatable proposals.

“We’ve shown over the past few sessions that when Republicans were in control of the Legislature that it didn’t matter whether it was a Republican or a Democratic idea, that if it had merit it’ll move through the process, and I think that’s going to be how you see things work this time," Blasdel said.

One of the first things Gianforte did after winning the election was to call every Democratic legislator.

“As Montanans we share more in common that separates us,” Gianforte said. “I may not agree with somebody on everything, but if a legislator wants to work with me on figuring out how we’re not the second-highest state in the country for kids in foster care, I’ll work with anybody on that problem. If somebody wants to help me figure out how to get more money into the classrooms, I’m happy to work with them.”

Some of that agreement is likely to come around plans to improve infrastructure like rural broadband, which has been critical for businesses moving to online sales and students learning from home. Still, one of the bills Blasdel said he expects the GOP to bring, which would give tax abatements to companies that invest in high-speed broadband, was carried by a Republican last session and vetoed by Bullock.

With a Republican governor, the party will also revisit other previously vetoed legislation, including the so-called “pain-capable” and “born alive” abortion bills, and Blasdel also said he expects to see bills brought around firearms and changing concealed-carry restrictions.

Democrats this session will generally focus on policies and measures that create jobs, boost the economy and maintain advances over the last years in public education and access to health care, Abbott said. That will come through legislation looking at career and technical education aimed at developing the workforce and leveraging relationships with apprenticeship programs and health care providers to create training opportunities in one of the fastest-growing fields in the state.

Pandemic

How the two parties see the Legislature’s role in aiding Montanans through recovery from COVID-19 is divided. Both aim to help businesses and workers who have suffered this year, but have far different ways of approaching it.

For Republicans, the focus will be on liabilities and tax burdens. GOP lawmakers have requested bills to protect businesses from lawsuits over exposure to the virus.

“It’s important to give businesses an understanding of where they stand with this, and we’ve been looking at some of the legislation that’s been passed in other states and working within the chambers to find the avenue that fits Montana best,” Blasdel said.

Abbott said Democrats are "laser-focused on the individuals and families that have been hurt most by this pandemic and making sure programs and services that support them are protected in this budget." On the opposite end of the spectrum, Democrats want presumptive health care coverage for frontline workers who have been likely exposed to the coronavirus while at work.

“There are a set of proposals you’ll see from Democrats to really try to take care of people that have been hurt the most by this pandemic or have found themselves to be at the most risk working through this pandemic," Abbott said.

Republicans are also bringing bills that would change the ability for local health officials to enact emergency measures beyond state-level mandates. Blasdel said he doesn’t want to remove the ability for health officials to have local control during an emergency or hamper their ability to act in a quick and timely manner. But Republicans, he said, want longer-lasting orders to go through some sort of elected board or county or city commission.

Asked if he would sign those bills, Gianforte said he would review them on an individual basis if they reach his desk.

It's not clear if Gianforte will remove a statewide mask mandate or other measures enacted under Bullock. Doing so, Cohenour said, would hurt businesses trying to recover.

“That’s one of my biggest concerns with the new governor coming in,” Cohenour said. “We might actually go backward instead of forward on our economic activity because we’re not going to continue to hold the line on what we need to do to move forward. We will make this pandemic last longer than it needs to in Montana.”

Some lawmakers are also concerned about mask use in the Capitol. Sen. Mark Sweeney, a Democrat from Philipsburg, is one of several lawmakers who has contracted the virus in the last year.

Sweeney has serious concerns about the upcoming session.

"We all need to put our mask on," he said. "It's an easy thing to do."

In response to a survey sent to senators, Republicans indicated they were open to wearing masks and distancing, even though those measures were not used during the caucuses or rules meetings.

Certainly not all legislators feel the same. Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, said she has not contracted COVID-19, but added she has suffered the infamous "Capitol Crud," a moniker for the winter illness, be it the cold, flu or bronchitis, that washes through the Legislature each session when participants are in close quarters week after week.

"Yeah, I'm quite a bit more concerned about the Capitol Crud than I am about COVID," Manzella said in phone interview. "I have been around people with COVID and I've not contracted it. The Capitol Crud I have encountered every session."

Manzella said she's never known anyone to die from the Capitol Crud.

Sen. Jason Small, another Republican, has also contracted COVID-19. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, of which Small is a member, had notched 26 COVID deaths by mid-October, according to The Billings Gazette. At the time, that tally accounted for 10% of the COVID-related deaths across the state.

Small said he'll look to the panel of legislative leadership, three-quarters of which is made up of Republicans due to the makeup of the Legislature, formed to make COVID-related decisions to lead lawmakers, legislative staff and public members there to testify through the session.

"It's a good step," he said. "I'm just hoping for the best."

Holly Michels Bureau Chief/Reporter

Holly Michels is the Lee Newspapers State Bureau chief.