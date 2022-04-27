 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawmakers select new leader of Legislative Services Division

Lawmakers have selected a new leader of the state agency that supports lawmakers during and between biennial sessions, with long-time Legislative Services Division Executive Director Susan Fox set to retire in June.

The bipartisan Legislative Council on Wednesday announced it had selected Jerry Howe to lead the division. Howe previously worked as a policy analyst and manager for the Utah Legislature for 32 years, according to a Wednesday press release.

He earned a Master of Public Administration degree and bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Brigham Young University and taught political science as an adjunct professor, the release states.

“I am honored to be selected to serve the Montana Legislature in the Legislative Services Division and proud to join an office with such a distinguished reputation,” Howe stated in the press release. “Although the Legislative Services Division performs many functions, it exists for one reason only — to serve the needs of every legislator in a professional, nonpartisan manner."

Howe will be replacing a veteran of the division. Fox started her career during the 1989 legislative session and was named executive director in 2006.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all of my roles working for the Legislature,” Fox stated. “I’m honored to lead an exceptional, dedicated, and hard-working staff."

