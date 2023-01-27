Lawmakers push for in-person hunter ed as FWP faces drop in volunteers

The number of hunter education instructors in Montana has dropped dramatically since 2019 as many classes have moved online, a potential obstacle as lawmakers and hunting advocates push for more in-person instruction.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposes up to eight additional employees in order to implement House Bill 243, a bipartisan bill carried by Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, that would mandate hunters taking an online education course take an in-person field course with firearm safety training. The proposed law comes after hunter education moved online during the pandemic and has only partially resumed in-person instruction. It also comes at a time of surging interest in hunting as well as concerns about improving ethics and landowner relations.

Marler told the House Fish, Wildlife & Parks Committee she has heard from many hunters and landowners that would like to see more hunter education.

“I think that a shared value across the state is we want new generations of hunters to feel welcomed into the sport and they want to learn to be safe and we want them and each other to reflect well on our sport because if we don’t have that, if our sport isn’t not perceived as safe and ethical, we will not continue to have this tradition,” she said.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1985 must pass a hunter education course in order to hunt in Montana. The state does accept reciprocity with other states, meaning a course passes elsewhere does qualify here. Separate courses for bowhunting and trapping are also available.

HB 243 saw significant support from hunter advocacy groups.

“It does make sense to us that you have an opportunity and an obligation to show that you can handle a firearm in the field, that you know how to cross fences, that you know how to get in and out of a car, that you can load and unload safely, that you can demonstrate the very basics of hunter safety,” said Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association.

“It is a needed step, we’re hearing reports from across the state that there’s a need for hunters ed instruction with an in person field day,” said Marcus Strange with the Montana Wildlife Federation.

FWP Director Hank Worsech testified in “light” opposition to the bill, saying that the agency has seen a drop from nearly 800 volunteer instructors in 2019 to a little over 400 today.

“Right now as it stands as it stands we can’t implement it, we don’t have the manpower to do it,” he told the committee. Even before COVID the department struggled to keep up with demand with 800 instructors, he said.

During the pandemic, FWP began offering an online course and field day as participation increased three-fold. Easing COVID restrictions came with a return to some in-person instruction and students in online classes were offered the choice to take an in-person field day. That latter option has not worked well, Worsech said.

“That looked good on paper, the problem is it didn’t work because a lot of the instructors did not want to teach kids if they did not have them throughout the whole course,” he said.

Worsech plans to launch a working group of hunter education instructors to propose ideas on improving the program and recruiting more volunteers. He would also like to see elements added focusing on hunter-landowners relations, recalling an exercise where young students practice asking an older instructor for permission to hunt.

Late last year, the agency surveyed current instructors, receiving responses from more than 300. Marler provided the results to the committee as well as the Montana State News Bureau. Instructors who responded had varying criticisms of the program, but a consistent response included a dim view of online-only instruction.

“I fully support the need to have mandatory field days for online/hybrid courses,” one instructor wrote in the report. “It's my firm belief that firearm safety and handling, as well as numerous other hunter ed topics, cannot be responsibly taught in an online-only environment for most learners.”

Marlon Clapham with the Montana Bowhunters Association testified in favor of the bill and echoed those concerns.

“There’re some serious concerns among the instructors that have been involved for many years and their concerns should be taken into account,” he said. “I’ve been involved with the program since 1989 and I feel the integrity is slipping away.”

FWP wrote a fiscal note for the bill detailing anticipated costs of implementation. Best practice suggests a 1-5 instructor to student ratio for firearms instruction. Given the nearly 7,300 students in 2022 which would necessitate nearly 400 additional field days, the department estimates an additional eight employees would be needed to fill the gap with a fiscal impact of about $800,000 annually with a mix of state and federal dollars.

The bill passed the committee this week on a vote of 17-2.