Lawmakers press on emergency rule over school mask use

“If I was a parent reading this, I'd be terrified to put a mask anywhere near my kid,” Stafman said. “And parents' alarm was even heightened by the agency saying that these risks are so substantial that they constitute an imminent danger to public health, safety and well-being of Montana youth, and that therefore justify an emergency rule.”

Stafman then asked Meier what public health scientists were involved in drafting the rule.

“Who are the scientists, the physicians who were involved in making this rule? How did this rule originate and what is the process within your organization by which it developed? And specifically what scientists and doctors signed off on these conclusions that mask-wearing ... could cause all these horrible diseases?" Stafman asked.

Meier responded that the rule was developed because of “the substantial number of inquiries we were getting at the (health) department and the governor's office and I know (the Office of Public Instruction) received a number as well." He added the looming start of the school year "led to the time sensitivity issue of trying to get some uniform guidance out.”

The rule was meant to give guidance and not "to be a conclusory scientific study," Meier continued.