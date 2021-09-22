Lawmakers press on emergency rule over school mask use

Democratic legislators Wednesday pressed the state health department director over an emergency rule related to mask requirements in schools, while one Republican lawmaker asked why the state didn’t extend more power to block district-issued mandates for face coverings.
At the end of August, the state health department issued an emergency rule urging Montana’s public schools to consider parents’ requests for students to opt out of mask mandates, which education officials say was already part of the process.
Along with the rule, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office released a 13-page “research report” citing several studies, news stories and tweets saying there is “no science behind mask mandates for children” and warning of negative effects for some children wearing face coverings. Montana pediatricians criticized the way the emergency rule cited several studies, saying it cherry-picked information.
Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat from Bozeman who chairs the interim legislative committee with oversight over the health department, pressed Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier on the emergency rule during a Wednesday meeting, saying it caused confusion and alarm among parents.
“If I was a parent reading this, I'd be terrified to put a mask anywhere near my kid,” Stafman said. “And parents' alarm was even heightened by the agency saying that these risks are so substantial that they constitute an imminent danger to public health, safety and well-being of Montana youth, and that therefore justify an emergency rule.”
Stafman then asked Meier what public health scientists were involved in drafting the rule.
“Who are the scientists, the physicians who were involved in making this rule? How did this rule originate and what is the process within your organization by which it developed? And specifically what scientists and doctors signed off on these conclusions that mask-wearing ... could cause all these horrible diseases?" Stafman asked.
Meier responded that the rule was developed because of “the substantial number of inquiries we were getting at the (health) department and the governor's office and I know (the Office of Public Instruction) received a number as well." He added the looming start of the school year "led to the time sensitivity issue of trying to get some uniform guidance out.”
The rule was meant to give guidance and not "to be a conclusory scientific study," Meier continued.
"There's nothing in there that would indicate that. It does cite to certain studies that are out there. To be clear, it's looking at not whether or not masks are effective, but the extent to which masks have been proven to be effective, especially as it relates to children in school," Meier said. "And there are studies out there that do show conflicting information as to the extent of the effectiveness.”
After Stafman pressed for clarification, Meier said scientists don’t sign off on administrative rules.
“The Office of Legal Affairs signs off on the rules, along with the director,” Meier said. “There’s no scientist that signs off on rules and this is again not a clinical or scientific study. It’s a rule ... which provides a framework for those schools that then follow that.”
In guidance released after the emergency rule was issued, the state health department released a document clarifying the emergency rule was advisory in nature and did not overrule any existing or future mask-use policies.
During another legislative meeting last week, Democratic state Rep. Moffie Funk, of Helena, pressed Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, a Republican, on her attendance at a rally opposing to a mask requirement for Billings Public Schools.
“Can I make the assumption that ... you were not there representing (the state Office of Public Instruction), you were there just as a resident of Billings?” Funk asked.
Arntzen said she was there in her official capacity.
“I stood there as the Montana state superintendent supporting parents,” Arntzen said. “I came as my role as state superintendent.”
Arntzen said the event “wasn’t necessarily a protest.”
“It was a voice and a call out, you can call it by many names. What I stood there for was to say you need to honor all sides of this thing. And No. 1, and I'll firmly say ... government does not own our children in Montana or anywhere else across the U.S. We still have parental rights in Montana.”
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte also referenced the emergency rule when he led a joint meeting of the Board of Public Education and Board of Regents last week.
“Many believe strongly that wearing face masks should be optional, voluntary and a matter of family choice,” Gianforte said, pointing to a May 2021 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that mask use for students in schools was “not statistically significant compared with schools where mask use was optional.”
The state health department's weekly report released Wednesday showed there have been 1,166 COVID-19 cases in among K-12 students since the start of this school year. That number increased from 369 a week ago.
Sen. Chris Friedel, a Republican from Billings, asked during Wednesday's meeting about different numbers for student COVID-19 cases reported by individual schools versus the state report.
“Looking at your numbers, (the number of cases is) almost nil; I’m looking at their (the school district's) numbers and (it’s) hellfire and brimstone,” Friedel said of School District 2 in Billings.
Meier said the state’s report likely has a delay because of the challenges posed by capturing data from a variety of sources including directly from schools, local health departments or other agencies.
“There's likely a lag in the data from what the local public health departments are reporting to us or providers than what we would see in the school, so I would think that the school is probably more real-time,” Meier said. “ … That is actually something that we're currently discussing internally about how can we improve the quality and timeliness of that data, because we are seeing discrepancies.”
Earlier in the meeting, state Rep. Jennifer Carlson, who carried legislation that banned any business in the state from requiring vaccinations and another bill that widened who could sign off on vaccine exemptions for students, asked Meier why the department's emergency rule didn’t go further in clarifying exemptions to any school-issued policies.
Meier said schools have “the sovereign ability" to issue those rules.
“Outside of the department, we cannot control what schools do or don't do,” Meier said. “That's not in our purview. What we can do is try to offer some uniform guidance and consideration for schools as they craft these policies to hopefully allow for more consistent application in those policies across the state.”