Lawmakers press new DPHHS director on state hospital's future

The future of the state-run psychiatric hospital — which has lost its federal certification, is $17 million over budget and operating with 45% of staff positions vacant — remains unclear, the state's top health official said Friday, although an assessment may provide clarity in the coming months.

State lawmakers on Friday got their chance to pepper Charlie Brereton, the recently named director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, with questions about the Montana State Hospital, the future of which has been in question as state officials have so far kept plans on whether to once again seek federal accreditation close to the vest. Brereton was named director of DPHHS in June as his predecessor, Adam Meier, announced his resignation.

Democratic lawmakers on the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee took the lead Friday on prying answers from Brereton, to whom they had sent a letter earlier this week laying out their concerns.

"From the beginning of MSH's loss of accreditation, there have been significant concerns that DPHHS seeks to privatize or close the State Hospital altogether," the Aug. 22 letter stated.

Brereton said Friday seeking a future agreement with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, which provided roughly $7 million annually to the state to reimburse the costs of some services, could be a costly and protracted endeavor considering the existing conditions plaguing the facility. Whether the state pursues re-certification or another route, he told the committee, will largely depend on the assessment due next month from Alvarez & Marsal, a consulting firm hired earlier this year to stabilize the workforce at all state-run health care facilities and offer recommendations on improving operations.

Brereton said plainly the administration has no plans to privatize the state hospital, albeit pausing before adding a caveat: "at this point in time."

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, a Missoula Democrat, pressed Brereton about another option, which would essentially wind down the state hospital and build up community mental health care providers around the state. Tenenbaum has floated a similar idea of ending admissions for dementia patients at the facility, which was never intended to accept dementia patients, to free up staff for their intended duties. Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, in a recent op-ed suggesting using the state budget surplus — sitting comfortably at $1.6 billion — to invest in a regional mental health model that could theoretically save $50 million annually compared to operating the state hospital.

"We are very interested in exploring a similar model and sort of working internally, in the infant stages, but exploring what a more regionalized mental health system would look like," Brereton said.

The state hospital, however, is the state's "safety net" for people with severe mental illness who are either involuntarily committed to the facility or have nowhere else to go. Building up a regional mental health care system would, Brereton said, take many years. The Legislature, which convenes in January, could begin laying the groundwork for such a change, he added.

Alvarez & Marsal representatives joined Will Evo, the state's new deputy chief of DPHHS facilities, in sharing an update from Warm Springs. Evo described some "wins" for the facility, particularly in improving training compliance over the last several months. According to the monthly update, culture is improving under the interim leadership installed after the previous state hospital administrator was removed, and the facility has been able to manage recent COVID-19 outbreaks, whereas the lack of infection control in January led to several preventable deaths.

Still, Evo said, employees report burnout at facilities across the state. Montana State Hospital, which DPHHS reported was $7 million over budget in May, finished fiscal year 2022 $17 million over budget due to a reliance on traveling or contract staff. Less than a year ago, DPHHS reported a 40% vacancy among permanent staff. On Friday, that updated number had risen to 45%.

Evo himself has held town halls at the health care facilities and made an attempt to be warm to staff as he travels the state in his new role.

"It's important these facilities feel supported by our Helena team," he said.