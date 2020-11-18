Lawmakers pick leadership, with minimal mask use among GOP

"We left it up to the individual caucuses in both parties to work it out how it would work best for their members," Blasdel said. "There was no heavy hand from leadership or Legislative Council dictating how it would operate. I think everybody was respectful of each other."

Blasdel said the newly elected leadership would sit down Thursday and begin discussing the format of the upcoming session. Members of the Rules Committee will meet in December to advance plans that can be adopted sometime after the Legislature comes into session Jan. 4 that will determine what sort of remote participation is possible. Legislative staff have been preparing for at least some form of hybrid session, with some lawmakers participating in person and others remotely.

"We'll wade through the process of how we keep the session running but also take in those that have concerns. Obviously I think there will be some changes, but I hope to keep some things as normal as possible. ... I do believe there's value to a number of legislators being here in person and the comradery and being able to discuss things face to face," Blasdel said.