A campaign finance law struck down by a federal judge last year will live on in Montana’s law books, after legislators from both parties voted down a proposal to repeal the defunct statute.

Montana’s requirement that candidates give their opponent a heads-up on attack ads published or broadcast in the last 10 days before an election was ruled unconstitutional by Judge Donald W. Molloy last year. The state did not appeal the ruling.

The “Clean Campaign Act,” as it was called, had been in effect since 2007, after it won with near-unanimous approval in the House and Senate. But a judge last year found that the disclosure requirement had violated the free-speech rights of a conservative political committee in 2020.

Senate Bill 30 would have repealed the unconstitutional language. It passed the Senate in January on a 34-15 vote. But in its journey through the Senate and House, it faced some pushback from some conservative lawmakers who have argued more broadly that the courts are wandering out of their lane when they rule on the constitutionality of laws passed by the Legislature.

“This body moved that legislation,” Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, told the House floor during Tuesday’s debate on the bill. “One district judge should not have the authority to call it unconstitutional with what I find to be little if any foundation for his ruling.”

Rep. Mike Yakawich, R-Billings, carried the bill in the House. He suggested that despite any merits the law may have had, keeping it on the books could cost taxpayers down the road.

“It’s what we call ‘code clutter,’ and some of you might argue that we should still should keep it, but I think we shouldn’t keep it, because we’ve got to save our money and not do another lawsuit,” Yakawich told the House floor.

Despite being endorsed by the past Commissioner of Political Practices — who had defended the Clean Campaign Act in court — the repeal bill passed its original committee by just one vote and won an initial House vote 58-42.

At least 10 House lawmakers who on Tuesday voted for the bill switched their votes on Wednesday, including a handful of Democrats. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, said after the vote that the net effect would be largely limited to future headaches for the new Commissioner of Political Practices.

“It’s all politics,” McKamey said. “It has nothing to do with how they read the bill or anything. This is something that cannot be enforced, it’s unfortunate. It’s code clutter, it’s just going to confuse people when they see it.”