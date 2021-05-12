Lawmakers, officials talk cybersecurity challenges

Both lawmakers said awareness of the issue has led to some hesitancy in adequate funding to protect the state's data. Holmlund said other elected officials described funding cybersecurity as pouring money into a "black hole."

"Cybersecurity is not an expense, it's an investment," he said. "We do have some challenges in the Legislature to get some people convinced that this is money well spent."

Pomnichowski said lawmakers themselves are especially vulnerable because of how much information they put out into the public arena as state officials or candidates. She said lawmakers receive hundreds of emails a day during the session, and phishing attempts can easily be lost in the mix.

New technology also provides new opportunities for hackers, Pomnichowski told the group, but those who use new tech get savvier along the way, too. One way to be proactive is through reverse engineering, where companies try searching for vulnerabilities before hackers do.

"There's always more to be done, but we've had some pretty great successes and stopped attacks like that," she said.

