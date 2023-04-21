A dramatic overhaul of Montana’s election calendar appears to be dead after a bipartisan panel of lawmakers unanimously voted it down Friday morning.

A sprawling 128-page proposal, House Bill 774 sought to put elections for school levies and trustees, along with those for myriad other local districts, on the same schedule as even-year federal elections.

Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Hopkins, a Missoula Republican, told the Senate State Administration Committee that his goal was to address what is often low turnout in those off-year elections by tying them to the primary and general election calendar for federal offices.

“Anytime you can take a 30% turnout election and connect it over to a 70% turnout election — I mean, just basic math — you’re doubling the amount of people that are paying attention to that race, you’re doubling the amount of people that are turning out to vote in that race,” he said during a Wednesday hearing on the bill.

But local election officials from around the state turned out in force on Wednesday’s hearing on the bill, criticizing it as a poorly thought-out proposal that would spawn innumerable unintended consequences. Clerk and recorders from nine different counties testified against the proposal during the hearing.

Amy Reeves, the clerk and recorder from Lewis and Clark County, testified that putting all the elections on the same day would result in 92 different ballot types for voters in her county, a product of myriad overlapping districts that different residents fall under. And several opponents cited “voter fatigue” as electors grapple with ballots that continue on for five or more pages of candidates and issues.

“We were in the general election, we counted ballots for 35 hours straight,” Reeves said. “That was a one-page ballot. I don’t even know how long it would take to count if it was more.”

Others who spoke against the bill argued it would actually reduce the amount of bandwidth available for local issues and candidates, effectively burying them under the top-of-the-ticket partisan fights for federal and statewide offices. Sanders County resident Mindy Ferrell argued it could further inject national partisan politics into local races, where many officeholders are nonpartisan.

“Those nonpartisans speak directly to the issues that are close to home,” Ferrell said. “State and national elections are politicized and we as citizens are tired of politics.”

By the time it landed in the Senate, HB 774 created or impacted more than 100 sections of state law, generating confusion among committee members from both parties about what the bill did and didn’t do. Hopkins stated he wanted to narrow the scope of the bill to apply only to schools, but other types of elections and districts were still affected by the bill's provisions.

By the time the committee took action on it Friday morning, the bill had accumulated five proposed amendments, two of which were put forward by Hopkins to revise it further. During the hearing, Democratic Sen. Janet Ellis of Helena asked him to respond to criticism about last-minute changes contained in such a wide-ranging proposal.

“To me, that’s just a regular legislative session, it might be because I’m from the appropriations side of it,” he said, noting that the Legislature’s main budget bill was still working through a stack of substantial revisions.

But before Friday’s vote, committee chairman Sen. Mike Cuffe, a Eureka Republican who also serves on Senate’s budget committee, said he was also unclear on just what was or wasn’t still affected by the bill. And the committee’s Republican vice chair, Sen. Wendy McKamey of Great Falls, said she couldn’t support the bill despite appreciating some of the ideas contained in it.

“I have to say that I think this is an extraordinary life, and it may be an impossible lift for our clerks and recorders at this time,” McKamey said.

The committee voted unanimously, 10-0, to table the bill.