Under a legislative proposal to cut in half the statute of limitations on campaign finance violations, prosecuting one of the most famous political scandals in recent Montana history might not have been possible.

House Bill 947 would slash the time allowed to pursue campaign finance violations to two years, instead of the current four-year period allowed for those cases to take shape. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. George Nikolokakos, R-Great Falls, told a state Senate committee earlier this week that the bill would bring the timeline closer to that of some other types of cases, like property damage.

In both of the bill’s committee hearings in the House and Senate, no one testified for or against it other than the bill sponsor. But reached by phone Thursday, former Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl said that timeline would have prevented him from pursuing a high-profile case against former lawmaker Art Wittich, who was found guilty in 2016 of illegally accepting corporate campaign contributions and illegally coordinating with a political group.

“That is the only case in the history of the office (of political practices) that’s been prosecuted to a full verdict before a jury,” Motl said. “And that wouldn’t have been possible had the statute of limitations been reduced from four to two years.”

That’s because the complaint that led to the successful case against Wittich was filed following a 2010 complaint filed by a Republican candidate against a primary candidate in a separate election. Motl famously received a box of documents after he took office in 2013 that had been discovered in Colorado. They contained information about outside spending groups that tied into that 2010 complaint and also implicated other lawmakers.

“That complaint was the legal handle that I could use to enforce (violations) against all the others,” Motl explained.

The case also led to successful settlements or court judgments against more than a half-dozen other lawmakers and candidates who received illegal campaign services from the spending groups.

The office of political practices is complaint-driven, meaning the commissioner needs a complaint to initiate action against someone who potentially broke campaign law. There was a backlog of cases when he took office, Motl said, including a number of cases from 2010 and 2011. Under the proposed two-year statute of limitations, he wouldn’t have been able to pursue any of those.

Even under the current four-year time frame, Motl added, he ran out of time to pursue all the campaigns that were implicated in the case. He filed his lawsuit against Wittich in 2014.

“I identified the complaints and got them filed within that one year (after taking office) and I still missed a bunch of people,” he said. “There are a bunch of legislators who also got similar treatment that I didn’t learn about until we had done discovery.”

The case against Wittich, in particular, garnered national attention and helped stoke support for Montana’s 2015 Disclose Act, which created stricter campaign finance requirements. Motl’s prosecution of the case wasn’t without controversy, however, with some of Wittich’s fellow Republicans arguing the Democrat-appointed commissioner unfairly targeted the lawmaker. The jury found Wittich guilty in a 10-2 decision that was later upheld by the state Supreme Court. He was fined $68,000.

HB 947 would also reduce the amount of time candidates need to retain campaign materials, to bring that in line with the proposed statute of limitations. Nikolokakos also told lawmakers that reducing the timeline for bringing those complaints could help limit the potential for political shenanigans.

“A long statute of limitations gives political opponents an opportunity to file complaints long past elections, usually for purposes of nuisance or retribution,” he said during the bill’s first hearing, at the end of Match.

Motl disputed that characterization, saying he wasn’t aware of it being abused in the past.

The bill was a late-comer to the session, flying through the House amid a flurry of last-minute debates, votes and bill hearings leading up to the transmittal deadline for legislation that deals with money. While it primarily deals with policy, it also appropriates $500 to the political practices office for website updates.

HB 947 passed the House one day before the deadline on a nearly party-line vote, with Republican support and Democrats opposed. It cleared the Senate State Administration Committee on an 8-2 vote after its hearing Wednesday, with one Democrat joining all seven of the committee’s Republicans to send it to the floor.