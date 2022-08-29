Lawmakers move forward with proposed changes to child removal process

State lawmakers on Friday approved a draft bill tightening up the circumstances in which children can be removed from their homes, legislation they will introduce to the Montana Legislature come January.

While the bill passed out of the interim committee on Friday on a 6-4 vote, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle conceded it will need additional work in the legislative session next year to ease their respective concerns about whether or not the bill will better protect children or create additional risk in a troubled home.

The more significant changes proposed in bill include requiring Child Protective Services caseworkers to obtain a warrant before removing a child, unless the child is "likely to experience" sexual abuse or serious bodily injury in the time it would take to obtain a warrant; requiring children in subsequent proceedings are provided a public defender to represent their interests in court; and cutting the time between an emergency removal and court proceedings from five days to 72 hours.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which oversees CPS, objected to restricting the agency's ability to remove a child from a potentially dangerous home, arguing child removals are already down 42% since 2019 without a warrant by, in part, doing more work to engage with parents. Additionally, caseworkers already have to work with county prosecutors and others to ensure parents' rights are not being overrun, DPHHS officials said.

"We believe our standards currently meet the Fourth Amendment," DPHHS deputy chief legal counsel Chad Parker told the committee Friday, referring to due process rights.

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, a Missoula Democrat who helped guide the draft to its current form, contended the bill would ensure the agency's threshold to remove a child does not fall below constitutional requirements.

"If we have an instance where there is risk of serious bodily injury to the child because of the parent's substance use, a warrantless removal is completely acceptable and it does not violate any part of the constitution," Tenenbaum said. "What we're hearing from the field, from prosecutors and parents' attorneys is children are being removed in certain jurisdictions … upon a positive drug test. … What this bill does is require that there be a showing that the child is at risk of being abused or neglected because of that substance use."

Committee chair and Bozeman Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat, did attempt to pass an amendment that would have met the agency's concerns by expanding the circumstances for which CPS can remove a child, including risk of psychological abuse or a child being left alone after, for example, a parent's arrest.

Stafman's amendment failed on a 7-2 vote, with a majority of the committee leaning toward keeping the narrower circumstances the agency can remove children without a warrant.

Stafman and Republican Sen. Chris Friedel ultimately voted against passing the committee's bill due to an additional requirement that law enforcement accompany the CPS worker during a removal. According to the bill's language, the removal would have to wait in the case a law enforcement officer wasn't immediately available to take part in the removal. Friedel said he would like to see more nuance in the bill; in his district of Billings, law enforcement is often running from call to call, while a rural area may have more availability for officers to assist CPS workers.

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, a Republican from Manhattan, however, said her correspondence with law enforcement about that provision compelled her to keep that measure in the bill.

"I still believe the premise of having a peace officer there for protection is valid," Carlson said. "If there’s an emergency going on, they might have to wait. I think its the right thing to do and the law enforcement I've spoken with thinks its the right thing to do."

Carlson will carry the bill in the upcoming legislative session.