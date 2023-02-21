Republican lawmakers this session are considering how to take more active role in maintaining the laws they pass, whether that means stepping into adverse court challenges or spurring the executive branch with litigation of its own.

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, invoked instances as far back as 2003, when the Legislature passed a bill that required the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to develop outcome and performance measures. Despite agreement with the department at the time those provisions were needed, the department largely never met those requirements, Mercer said.

"If the Legislature puts things on the books and just ignores them, that's kind of a shame-on-us moment," Mercer said Tuesday. "But it strikes me as really problematic if something gets codified and it isn't implemented and it isn't enforced and there's no compliance with what it was the Legislature agreed on."

House Bill 518 would establish the Legislature's legal standing to file a lawsuit and compel the agency to comply with the laws it passes during the session. It would require notice to the agency prior to litigation, which would require a majority vote in the House and Senate to pursue.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is cosponsoring the bill.

The Legislature meets for just one 90-day session every two years. This schedule largely sidelines the Legislative branch's role in active government for 18 months at a time.

Last session lawmakers approved several measures to take a more active role during the interim in a bipartisan fashion, establishing interim budget committees to keep tabs on how agencies are spending money and funding staff to keep the ship on course between sessions.

"I think we're spending a lot of time talking about how do we increase the capacity of the branch," Mercer said in committee Tuesday. "The branch can't ultimately be powerless when there's just a reluctance to enforce what's on the books."

Mercer on Tuesday also presented House Bill 512, which would give lawmakers standing to enter an ongoing lawsuit if a bill they sponsored or cosponsored was challenged in court. The bill essentially would allow lawmakers to join that lawsuit to describe the plain language or legislative history of the bill.

The proposal is similar to that proposed by Fitzpatrick in the Senate, with Senate Bill 278.

Republicans have seen roughly two dozen pieces of legislation challenged in court since the 2021 Legislature. Fitzpatrick said he drafted and introduced the same bill 10 years ago but it had been vetoed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld a law in North Carolina that granted lawmakers there the same ability to leap into litigation against their legislation, Fitzpatrick said earlier this month.

"I think it would be nice from time to time to go in and explain why I brought the bill, why I thought it was good policy, why in my analysis I didn't feel it was unconstitutional," Fitzpatrick told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I think this would be another way of strengthening the legislative branch."

Fitzpatrick's bill advanced on a unanimous, bipartisan 11-0 vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday.