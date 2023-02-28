After the GOP-Legislature's investigation into the judiciary last session was blocked by the courts' finding they had lacked authority to do so, Republicans on Thursday worked to fill that gap.

Senate Bill 490 would provide a scope and use of the Legislature's "investigative powers," an application the Supreme Court found lawmakers needed a legislative purpose to effectuate in 2021.

If passed, the bill would put "any subject related to enacting law, the implementation of enacted law and the expenditure of money appropriated by the Legislature" under the jurisdiction of a potential legislative investigation.

"There's a lot of things that we oversee, the management of state institutions, public agencies, matters concerning administration of existing laws, proposed laws," Hertz told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Republican lawmakers in 2021 assembled the Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency to probe the judicial branch following revelations the Supreme Court administrator had deleted an internal email poll of judges weighing in on proposed legislative. The purpose of the poll was to inform the judicial branch's lobbying arm, which testifies on bills that would affect the courts.

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, chaired that committee and carries SB 490, one of the recommendations issued by the group. Hertz said he worked with the committee's special counsel, Abra Belke, and Legislative Services Legal Director Todd Everts to shape the bill with consideration of the Supreme Court ruling that stuffed the committee's probe.

The bill also adds language to the laws that lay out the Legislature's subpoena powers to include witnesses and records. It comes with a provision that if a person compelled to produce records neglects or refuses to obey a subpoena, they could be held in contempt but could also ask for a delay to deliver the records. Subpoenas would have to state their legislative purpose, as indicated by the Supreme Court's ruling.

Hertz' bill does not include a penalty for the contempt charge but he told the committee Tuesday he would be open to an amendment that does so.

The bill saw little debate but passed out of committee on a 7-4, party-line vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition.

While Hertz' bill was the product of the committee's examination and backtracking of the controversy with the judicial branch over the last two years, another bill in the House Judiciary Committee sought to pre-empt a future conflict between branches like that of 2021.

Freshman Rep. Lyn Hellegaard, R-Missoula, proposed House Bill 772, which would force judges to recuse themselves if lawmakers involved in a case allege judicial bias. The Attorney General represented the Legislature in its 2021 quarrel with the high court, and under Hellegaard's bill the Attorney General would be able to appoint a new judge if lawmakers seek to disqualify the chief justice.

Hellegaard said her bill would "give guidance if the events of 2021 occur again, when conflict of interest, actual bias and prejudice is lodged against justices when the legislative branch is a party."

Opponents pointed to the vague definitions Hellegaard wrote into the bill, such as conflict of interest defined as "a lack of open-mindedness" or "using the law incorrectly."

"You simply can't do the things that are in (the bill) and maintain constitutional integrity, it just can't occur," said Bruce Spencer, representing the State Bar of Montana. "If you look at the disqualification rules that are already, as a courtesy, placed in the Montana code, they do cover a lot of the situations where you've got real bias as a judge, they've covered it for a long time."

Even the Department of Justice, which has accused the Supreme Court of being self-serving, testified against the bill.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted down the bill on a 3-16 vote.