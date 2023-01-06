Lawmakers look at increasing session pay with rising rental costs

Citing increased housing costs, legislators would see a sizeable increase in per diem pay under a bill that advanced Friday.

House Pro Tempore Rhonda Knudsen, a Republican from Culbertson, is carrying House Bill 28. The bill came out of Legislative Council, an interim committee that works on bills and procedures related to the function of the Legislature.

Under state law, legislators earn a daily salary of about $104 per day. In addition, they receive a per diem payment specified for lodging and meals. The per diem amount is currently determined via an analysis of rates in neighboring states versus a flat increase of 5%, whichever is less. Under this system, per diem is a little over $132 per day.

HB 28 eliminates the neighboring state analysis in favor of mirroring the federal reimbursement rate for its employees. That would set the daily rate at $171 — and increase of $39 per day or nearly 30%.

With most legislators renting housing during the session, the bills aims to close the gap on skyrocketing rental prices in Helena.

“We were made aware that many of the legislators coming into the 2023 session were experiencing difficulty in obtaining housing,” Knudsen told the House State Administration Committee on Friday. “While housing was available, the cost of that housing had increased substantially, but per diem had not.”

The rate of $132 per day will not support a lawmaker paying for both a rental in Helena and a home and other expenses back home, she said.

Rep. Llew Jones, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, testified in support of the bill and echoed similar feedback from legislators. Funding for the per diem increase has been included the “Feed Bill” which finances operation of the session, he said.

“For people I think it is probably the right thing to do or we’re going to make it so that primarily only wealthy people or retired people will choose to serve in the Legislature,” he said. “We are impacting the face of who comes here.”

Jerry Howe, director of Legislative Services, said in an email that his office keeps a list of landlords who are interested in renting to lawmakers during the session. Landlords contact the division directly and the list, which includes rates and amenities, is provided to legislators, he said.

Howe’s office does not keep records of historic rental prices or how many properties are available year-to-year, he said.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, the Senate minority leader, said shortly before the session that as far as he knew, most senators had found housing, but there were a few still “firming up” their plans.

“It’s always sort of a scramble,” he said, that about this time of the year more rentals start percolating into the system to meet the Legislature’s needs. Flowers said he was fortunate in that he was able to rent the same place where he stayed last session at the same price.

Flowers said he favored an increase in the per diem rate as proposed in HB 28, saying the current rate is inadequate to cover expenses.

“I think it’s warranted and it’s been at the same level for quite a while,” Flowers said, adding the cost of food alone has increased in the past year.

The committee quickly took action on the bill, advancing it unanimously to the House floor.