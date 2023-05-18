The Montana Legislature’s frenzied, 90-day format for meeting every two years often draws comparisons to “drinking from a fire hose.”

But with the colossal volume of legislation requested and introduced this year, lawmakers from both parties agreed Thursday that the Legislature and its staff lacked the capacity to give those proposals their due.

“I think we had too many bills,” Rep. Rhonda Knudsen said, speaking during the Legislative Council’s first meeting since the session came to a close earlier this month. “We didn’t have enough bandwidth to hear those bills well enough, to debate those bills well enough.”

The Republican lawmaker from Culbertson, who serves as the House’s Speaker Pro Tempore, added, “In every committee that I was a part of, I felt like we had to rush our agenda, rush through those bills, and we didn’t give them the due diligence that they deserved.”

The 68th Legislature saw more bills requested, introduced and passed through both chambers than any session since at least 1999, according to statistics presented by the Legislative Services Division’s director of research, Joe Kolman. Lawmakers requested 4,634 bill drafts, far and away more than any other session during that period (the previous session, in 2021, was the next-highest, with just 3,367 requests.)

Of those, 1,698 bills were actually introduced into the Legislature, and 905 passed. The 2021 session also boasted the second-highest volume of successful legislation, at 723.

“If you had to take away one word from this session — ‘more,’” Kolman said.

Part of that was an uptick in the number of bills requested before the session by the executive branch, which requested more than 100 bills as part of an initiative to cut “red tape” in state statutes.

House Speaker Matt Regier said he feels that demand on legislative staff was untenable, however.

“I don’t think we can do another session with that bandwidth and our capacity that we’re at,” Regier, R-Kalispell, said.

That leaves two obvious possible fixes, Knudsen said. Limit the number of bills or give lawmakers more time to get their work done. The latter suggestion would require a change to the state constitution. In years past, two attempts at amending the constitution to allow annual legislative sessions failed, although the possibility continues to be discussed off and on. Montana is one of four states with a Legislature that only meets every other year.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton suggested polling all 150 lawmakers to see whether they would be open to limits on bills requests per legislator.

Sen. Shannon O’Brien of Missoula, the No. 2 Democrat in the upper chamber, agreed with her colleagues, but said she would like to see the Legislative Council spend some of its time during the interim researching how other states have handled the issue.

“There were multiple times throughout this session that I felt like … this is not what the constituents hired us to do, this is not our work,” O’Brien said. “These bills deserve more.”