Even as dozens of Montanans spoke Tuesday against a bill to ban minors from attending drag shows held on public property, some acknowledged the likelihood the legislation will clear the GOP-supermajority Legislature and vowed litigation if it becomes law.

“Our children are feeling like they cannot be alive in Montana because of decisions that are being made in this building. This policy is ridiculous, it's unnecessary and it is violence. … That should be enough to stop this but I'm pretty confident that nothing anyone can say today is going to change how things play out,” Izzy Milch, the senior advocacy manager with Forward Montana, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday when the bill had its first hearing in that chamber.

Opponents to the bill have said debate over the legislation can be harmful, and last week an emergency room physician in Bozeman sent an email to lawmakers telling them a teen came into his hospital after a suicide attempt and cited legislation about transgender Montanans as one of the reasons for his action.

Supporters of the legislation have mostly relied on claims that drag performers are seeking to sexualize children.

“There's currently a sick agenda being pushed here. This cannot and will not be tolerated at taxpayer-funded facilities and public property,” Mitchell said in support of his bill. That was echoed by Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, who asked, “Drag queens are begging to tell stories to little kids. Why? That's my question.”

Backers of the bill also said parents who allow children to attend the shows should not have that ability.

“Parents who support bringing their minors to these events are just as liable as the performers and should be held accountable,” said Kathy Butterfield, one of seven supporters who spoke Tuesday.

But opponent after opponent, totaling nearly 60, strongly rejected those notions, from one performer who dressed in their outfit for an all-ages show — a sparkly suit and bowtie — to parents who said the state had no right to tell them how to parent their children.

Lennon Keppen, a drag performer, went into detail about the work to put on a family-friendly show, from developing material that would engage children to the concerns to make sure the show is appropriate for minors.

“I keep the audience in mind the show is open to and I tailor my performance, song, stage makeup and costume to be appropriate for the audience that’s seeing my performance,” Keppen said. “I deeply care about ensuring I present myself appropriately at all-ages, family-friendly shows I'm invited to perform at. Every other Montana drag performer does the same."

Sarah Teague, a 47-year-old veteran, rancher and mother of two, said all-ages drag shows are meant to help people.

“We bring to children joy, laughter, understanding, freedom. Freedom to feel their hearts freely for just a couple of hours a day. Encouragement to be themselves. Support in their battle against hate and ignorance. Acceptance, acceptance for who they love, acceptance for who they are,” Teague said. “Drag performers don't care if the audience is gay, straight, queer, black, white, brown. We care about getting our audience to smile and hopefully laugh and love each other as neighbors and friends.”

Multiple Democratic legislators also showed up to testify against the bill.

“I find this bill to be an absolute overreach of our responsibility as legislators to take very, very seriously the power that we have to get involved in the lives of a child and to come in between a child and their parents. We should not be doing this,” said Missoula Democratic Rep. SJ Howell. “If folks don't want to take their kids to drag shows, they shouldn’t. I support that. That is their right. But it is also my right to take my child to a drag show if I wish.”

Kev Ham, the president of Montana Pride, told legislators the Montana Pride event in Helena brings thousands of attendees that generate $1 million in economic benefits to local business in town.

Shawn Reagor, the community organizer for the Montana Human Rights Network who spoke on behalf of himself, told lawmakers he expected litigation if the bill passes and is signed into law.

“It will immediately have a court case filed against it, and it is very, very likely that the court will enjoin it almost immediately, and it will never go into effect,” Reagor predicted.

Opponents pointed to Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation recently passed law that would have banned drag performances from happening on public property in front of minors, but was put under a temporary block before it even took effect. According to The Associated Press, the judge said the state had not shown why Tennessee needed the law and that it was too vague.