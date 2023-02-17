An effort long championed by access groups to increase fines for illegally blocking public roads made its return to the Legislature on Friday with a bill that could raise fines to up to $500 per day.

Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin, brought House Bill 486 to the House Transportation Committee. The bill would amend Montana law on encroachments, such as a gate, fence or other obstruction, on public rights of way. The law would allow an individual to file a petition with the county to have the encroachment removed from a public highway. Fines for failing to remove the encroachment would rise from $10 per day to $100-$500 per day.

“Large swaths of Montana’s lands are being swallowed up by out-of-state interests, large corporate ranches desiring secluded hunting on public land as well as their own private property,” Green told the committee. “A $10-per-day fine has been so anemic that I could not find a single instance where someone has been fined.”

Green proposed amending the bill to only cover “a highway that is currently in the country road inventory” which he described as among the most well-documented roads.

Similar bills have come in past sessions only to be voted down by Republicans as concerns were raised over impacts to private property rights. However Green’s bill comes as part of a package of bills endorsed by hunting and access groups that have often been at odds in the past. It also comes at a time when public access struggles have never been bigger in a quickly growing state.

Access proponents testified in support of the bill as a way to protect public access to public lands.

“We feel that if these illegal gates continue to proliferate our jobs, businesses, economy and quite honestly the reputation that we have as premier outdoor recreation state in the nation is at risk,” said Drewry Hanes, executive director of the Public Land Water Access Association, a group that has litigated over a number of road disputes.

Matt Leow with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers testified that in addition to public access for recreation, roads blocked may have safety implications for emergency responders.

Opposing the bill was Charles Denowh with United Property Owners of Montana, who said he could support the bill if the amendment passes and the fines are reduced. He recalled a road dispute in central Montana that lasted more than 14 years and ended in the Montana Supreme Court in the landowner’s favor.

“The landowner won in that case but at a tremendous cost,” he said, pointing money needed to fight the case against nonprofits that filed the lawsuit and attention that came in the media.

Green said that in addition to encouraging removal of encroachments, the bill could also benefit landowners by reducing potential litigation over access disputes.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.