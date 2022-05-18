 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawmakers get meeting with Gianforte on prison staff retention problems

Montana State Prison

The grounds at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge are pictured here in this file photo.

 Helena Independent Record

State lawmakers met with Gov. Greg Gianforte and state corrections brass on Tuesday to discuss recruitment and retention issues at Montana State Prison, although solutions remain elusive.

Brooke Stroyke, a spokesperson for the governor's office, said Wednesday Gianforte and Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin met with Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber and chair of the Law and Justice Interim Committee, as well as Rep. Donavon Hawk, D-Butte, "to discuss recruitment and retention of officers at the Montana State Prison."

"The governor noted Director Gootkin's work to improve recruitment and retention at MSP, and he praised the continued collaboration between the department and the Legislature to build on that progress," Stroyke said in an email. 

Angel Intiative Press Conference

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks during a press conference announcing the Montana Angel Initiative start up in Lewis and Clark County at the Law and Justice Center in Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Legislators on committee called for the meeting last week after the prison staff's union president raised troubling retention issues that continue to thin out the workforce at the facility outside Deer Lodge, even after the department's current attempts to slow the bleeding of staff took hold.

Since the department reached a new contract with the union that included a $2 raise for officers in March, the department has closed a unit of the prison in order to reduce the number of mandatory positions that must be staffed by correctional officers. Aaron Meaders, president of the Federation of Montana State Prison Employees Local 4700, testified before the committee last week that 23 employees have quit since the new contract kicked in.

The staffing levels, Meaders told the committee, were down 60 people since July 2021 as of this month. In a committee hearing earlier this year, Montana State Prison Warden Jim Salmonsen told lawmakers the prison is working with a 20% vacancy rate among staff at any given time.

As of Wednesday, solutions to the workforce issue remained elusive.

"The meeting was an opportunity for the governor, department leadership, and legislators to discuss recruitment and retention, and the administration looks forward to continue working with legislators," Stroyke said Wednesday.

"The Montana Department of Corrections and the Governor's Office engaged in a productive conversation with legislators and we look forward to continuing the discourse in the future," DOC spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email.

Some lawmakers, in light of the scarcity of employees, have suggested using the National Guard to augment staffing until the workforce levels out. 

Stroyke said no legislator at Tuesday's meeting raised the prospect of deploying the National Guard, but did not respond to a question about whether doing so is on the table for this administration as staff retention continues to plague prison.

Montana State News Bureau
