Lawmakers debate role of Fish and Wildlife Commission as hunting, trapping bills move forward

Tension between the Legislature and commission is nothing new. While senators do confirm those nominees, the commission oversees an agency of the executive branch. With the last 16 years of a Democratic governor and majority Republican Legislature, that push and pull has played out on any number of issues from elk shoulder seasons to wolf regulations to grizzly bear management.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, recently spoke on the Senate floor in opposition to Senate Bill 111, which would allow hunters with disabilities to use a crossbow during the archery season. The issue has come to the Legislature before, and although SB 111 is more limited in terms of who could qualify, Flowers maintained as many critics have that the commission’s biannual season-setting process is more thorough than could be considered during a 90-day legislative session.