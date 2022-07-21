Lawmakers debate new habitat leasing program

A new habitat leasing program saw a mix of praise and concern from state lawmakers this week with questions on mineral rights, funding and politics.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposes tapping state funding from hunting licenses in the Habitat Montana program along with federal dollars to lease up to 500,000 acres of prairie habitat in the next five years. Lease terms would limit development or other significant changes to land use as well as provide for some public access.

FWP wildlife division administrator Ken McDonald detailed the program to the Environmental Quality Council, an interim legislative committee with oversight over the agency. He echoed FWP’s previous messaging on the proposal, saying the program would fill a gap for landowners not interested in current programs such as perpetual conservation easements, although both easements and land purchases will continue to be pursued. And priority habitats would be sagebrush and grasslands important for sage grouse and other wildlife.

“One of the main comments we got that wasn’t in support was concern that this program would take all of the resources from the traditional Habitat Montana, the acquisition and the easements, and so we want to make it real clear that that isn’t the case,” he said. “It’s an addition to, not in replacement of, acquisitions and easements.”

Hunter access remains a challenge in many parts of Montana where private landowners chose to restrict or prohibit hunting. Programs such as Block Management or other access agreements have worked to open millions of private acres; still, lack of access has become a significant issue as elk populations have surged in parts of central and eastern Montana.

FWP land purchases as well as conservation easements that provide access have become controversial due to disagreements over some projects as well as politics.

Along with acquisitions and conservation easements, FWP currently holds about 300,000 acres of conservation leases dating back to the mid-2000s, McDonald said. For a one-time fee, current leases generally allow grazing in sagebrush and grasslands while restricting draining of wetlands or clearing of native vegetation.

Under a new leasing program, which will go to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in August, FWP would pay a 5-10% one-time, per-acre fee on a 30- or 40-year lease. Lease terms would restrict development and provide for a certain amount of public access for hunting or other recreation.

FWP will ask the commission for authority to begin signing up landowners up to 500,000 acres, meaning the department would not need individual approval for each lease. And unlike major acquisitions or conservation easements, leases would not be subject to approval of the Montana Land Board.

Several lawmakers and public members of the council questioned aspects of the proposal.

Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, zeroed in on mineral rights.

“If we enter into a wildlife easement, what happens if that mineral right owner comes in and accesses the minerals, disturbs the surface area?” he asked.

A draft lease agreement states that if the owner of the surface rights and mineral rights are the same, they would be restricted from developing mineral rights. But if there is a split estate, meaning different owners, the mineral right owner would not be restricted from development, McDonald said.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, focused on the funding, challenging FWP’s assertion that a lease program is an addition to Habitat Montana’s portfolio rather than replacing easements and acquisitions. Under the proposal, 25% of the funding would come from the state while 75% would be federal Pittman-Robertson dollars — an excise tax on firearms and ammunition funding conservation.

“It’s not really in addition, is it? It’s a substitute, correct?” Flowers asked.

McDonald acknowledged that “if there’s more (funding) for here, there’s less for” other projects, but reiterated that FWP is not halting easements and acquisitions.

Flowers, noting that Pittman-Robertson funding tends to ebb and flow, then questioned why the program is in the best interest of FWP and the use of funding.

“Our thinking is there’s a lot of landowners interested in conservation, interested in maintaining working lands, but not interested in a perpetual easement,” McDonald said. “It’s viewed as an additional tool to incentivize conservation.”

Other committee members applauded the new program. Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, whose district includes a conservation easement that led to a clash at the Land Board, said counties had issues with lands being “tied up forever.”

“Great job and it’s something we need to embrace, we need to have more options,” he said.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider the program at its Aug. 25 meeting in Helena.