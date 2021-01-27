Lawmakers considering bill allowing crossbows for hunters with disabilities during archery season

The Legislature should step in to mandate the allowance of crossbows during archery season for hunters with disabilities, a Laurel lawmaker said in support of his bill Tuesday.

Sen. Brad Molnar, a Republican, brought Senate Bill 111 before the Senate Fish and Game Committee in an emotional, and at times, contentious hearing. The senator said that due to injuries he cannot hold and draw a bow, but that a crossbow would allow hunters with disabilities to continue to hunt during archery seasons, often with their families, and encourage continued participation in hunting.

The bill would provide a $10 crossbow permit for those who would qualify via a doctor’s determination of disability. A hunter with disabilities must have purchased an archery permit in the previous three years or completed bowhunter safety. The bill changes another requirement that a hunter with disabilities have a companion with them. The bill would sunset in three years.

Various legislation allowing crossbows during archery season for hunters with disabilities has been brought unsuccessfully in the past. Crossbows are currently legal during the times and for species that firearms are allowed or in some weapons-restricted areas.