Lawmakers consider putting 'personhood' amendment to the voters

Opponents like Kelli Two Teeth, with Montana Native Vote, said the bill could risk the health for the 1 in 3 Native women who will be raped in their lifetime.

"I just want you to really consider what the consequences could be for people who need to make their own decisions," said Barbara Bessette, a former Democratic legislator from Great Falls.

While the GOP-led Legislature, with a welcome mat for such proposals laid out from the first Republican governor in 16 years, is considering many anti-abortion bills this session, opponents said this would have the sweeping effect of eliminating access in the state.

"Legally defining personhood in this way would have the affect of criminalizing abortion in Montana," said Laurel Hesse of the ACLU of Montana.

Last week a group of other bills aimed at altering access to abortions cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on party-line votes, with Republican support and Democratic opposition. The bills have not yet been scheduled for debate in the Senate.