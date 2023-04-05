Montana residents purchasing deer or elk licenses would be put into a special lottery for either a moose, bighorn sheep or mountain goat license under a bill progressing through the Legislature.

House Bill 522 from Rep. Brandon Ler would create a new super tag opportunity for all resident hunters that purchase general deer and elk licenses. Hunters would be automatically entered into a drawing for a single permit for moose, goat or sheep, with the particular species selected annually by the Montana Fish, and Wildlife Commission.

“I believe this is a good way to give back to Montana residents,” Ler told the Senate Fish and Game Committee on Tuesday.

Super tags allow the recipient to hunt for that species in all open hunting districts in the state. Currently hunters may purchase unlimited super tag “chances” for $5 for individual species, such as elk, deer, mountain lion, bighorn sheep, moose, goat and others.

HB 522 received strong support in the House, passing on a vote of 82-17.

During Tuesday’s Senate hearing the bill did not receive any support but did see opposition from some hunting groups.

Marcus Strange with the Montana Wildlife Federation questioned whether the new super tag could affect revenue from the current super tags by quelling interest if they receive a different super tag opportunity for free.

Dale Tribby with the Montana Sportsmen Alliance also raised the issue of whether deer or elk hunters would want or are prepared to hunt a moose, sheep or goat, noting that each may require significant preparation and effort.

“The bill makes the super tag program more complicated than it needs to be,” he told the committee.

According to FWP, more than 293,000 elk and deer licenses were sold last year, and Ler told the committee he did not believe the new super tag would negatively affect the current super tags given such slim odds.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.