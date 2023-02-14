A bill outlining Montana’s grizzly bear post-delisting management policy saw wide ranging questions and some concerns Tuesday, but it was the definition of “threatening” that brought significant attention from opponents and lawmakers.

Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, said Senate Bill 295 was an effort by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to put sidebars for livestock producers and others, allow people to be protected, and ensure stable grizzly populations. The bill states that upon delisting, state wildlife officials must adopt mortality thresholds including for bears killed due to livestock conflicts. That includes establishing an annual quota for the number of bears that may be killed and adjustments if a quota is reached.

If a grizzly is “threatening” livestock, the owner may report the incident to FWP. The department may then take steps to discourage or trap and move the bear, may kill the bear, or issue a permit to the livestock owner to kill the bear. The bill also says owners may take necessary nonlethal means to minimize conflicts.

“This bill commits the state to these mortality thresholds” to keep populations at or above recovered levels, Quentin Kujala, FWP chief of staff, told the Senate Fish and Game Committee.

The bill comes as the Biden administration recently announced a 12-month review of the bears’ status in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems, a potential step towards delisting in a swath of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

At the same time, a recent letter from U.S. Fish and Wildlife has said another Gillespie bill, Senate Bill 98 passed in 2021, conflicts with the Endangered Species Act. The bill allows grizzlies to be killed under state law for threatening livestock, although management remains under federal law where that is illegal. The service raised additional concerns about bills expanding wolf trapping and hound hunting black bears in occupied grizzly territory.

SB 295 saw strong support from agriculture groups and ranchers, outfitters, some public hunting groups and the mayor of Choteau. Proponents cited strong grizzly numbers as a success story, while also emphasizing conflicts that can jeopardize life and property.

“This bill will give us one more tool to protect our property and person,” said Galata rancher Dave McEwen. “This is imperative to show good faith on the state’s part should (grizzlies) ever get delisted.”

Ranchers deal with bears on a daily basis, but to catch one in the act of attacking livestock is a rarity, supporters said, while the bill sets a clear pathway to managing conflicts.

“This bill should ease federal concerns and keep Montana on the path for delisting grizzly bears,” said Jeff Darrah with Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.

Opponents raised myriad issues with the bill, touting grizzlies’ positive economic impact and pointing out that it would allow bears to be killed on both public and private land. Opponents also suggested that the bill’s language pushes for bears to be managed at or close to minimum delisting numbers and that it appears to emphasize killing grizzlies over nonlethal approaches.

“Unlike previous bills, this permits killing of grizzlies on public lands. To me, that violates the public trust,” said Caryn Miske with the Sierra Club.

KC York with Trap Free Montana believed the bill pushes killing of grizzlies from a last resort to “the front of the line.”

“We cannot kill our way out of living in Montana, nor should we want to,” she said.

Chris Servheen, a retired federal grizzly biologist, testified on behalf of the Montana Wildlife Federation. While the organization supports ranchers defending livestock being attacked and would support return of management to the state including a potential limited hunting season, it could not support the bill without changes, he said.

“This legislates killing of bears even though no livestock are harmed. This is unacceptable,” he said. “This bill also says bears posing a threat to people can be killed or a permit issued to kill that bear. ‘Threat’ is again defined in the bill and it is impossible because it varies from person to person. Again, this legislates the killing of bears even though they’ve done no harm and no damage. This is legislative intolerance to bears just because they exist.”

Questions about the definition of “threat” brought several who testified to the podium to offer their definitions, offering perspectives from the term being undefinable to repeated presence and activity such as kills that adversely affect ranching.

Trina Jo Bradley who ranches along the Rocky Mountain Front said ranchers know the bears in the area as well as their livestock. With that experience, they know what to look for in bear and livestock behavior, and a bear could be as close as a few yards and not act threatening or a quarter mile away and acting threatening, she said.