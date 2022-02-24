Lawmakers call hearing on Montana State Hospital

State lawmakers with oversight of the state health department have called a special committee meeting for next week to discuss the immediate jeopardy status of Montana State Hospital.

The federal government last week issued a notice to Montana State Hospital administrator Kyle Fouts that it has until March 13 to correct noncompliance issues or it may lose federal funding. This week, details emerged about the conditions that led the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to place the facility on "immediate jeopardy" status.

"Obviously, the (immediate jeopardy) finding is very concerning," said Rep. Ed Stafman, a Bozeman Democrat who chairs the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee. "We're concerned about the danger that patients might be in and we're also concerned about losing our federal funding."

The committee is set to meet at 1 p.m. on March 4, although Stafman said the schedule could change in the next week.

"Our hope is that we will roll up our sleeves and work together with the (DPHHS Director Adam Meier) to fix these problems," he added.

The federal health violations detailed by CMS inspectors earlier this month fall into two categories: patient rights and infection control.

The inspection found patients had fallen 41 times over the course of January, 10 of which were attributed to one woman who ultimately died as a result of falling from her wheelchair. The hospital is required to implement plans to prevent such events when patients are prone to falls.

Inspectors also found the state hospital had no COVID-19 prevention plan in place when the facility was struck by an outbreak in January. All but 20 of the 107 patients were infected with the virus, briefly isolated in one unit before COVID-19 had "overrun" the facility. Staffing sheets showed employees had been assigned to work both COVID-positive units and non-COVID units, sometimes in the same day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.