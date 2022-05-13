Lawmakers begin drafting bills to address conditions at state hospital

State lawmakers gathered with a renewed sense of urgency Friday to discuss ways to fix problems at Montana State Hospital after a tour of the facility earlier this week evoked images of a stockyard.

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, described seeing four dementia patients sharing a single room and called the conditions "disturbing and disgusting."

"I just want Montanans who live with dementia to not have to fear ending up in that place, with an absence of services and people being treated like cattle," Tenenbaum told Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier.

Given the hospital's own policies already state the facility is not meant to care for dementia patients, lawmakers acknowledged the discordance in their plan to draft legislation directing the transfer of Alzheimer's and dementia patients out of the geriatric wing of the Montana State Hospital and into community placements.

Audits have found dementia patients are still committed to the hospital by the courts when they have nowhere else to go.

Meier was among those who urged the committee to hold off on transitioning patients out of the hospital until community placements exist. Throughout the situation, Meier has pressed back on lawmakers looking for a quick fix, saying his preference is a long-term, strategic approach to a long-term problem.

"We have to have a place for these patients to go," Meier said.

Matt Kuntz, director of the Montana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has been vocal in calling on the state to address the issues in Warm Springs. But on Friday he warned lawmakers that solutions to the lack of community placements have so far eluded the state.

"In 2016 we had a huge interim study to look at this," he said. "And we weren't able to come up with anything. … Please build the resources and then decide how to change the commitment statute to reflect those resources."

Tenenbaum and Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, have taken the lead on drafting legislation to transition dementia patients out of the state hospital in a similar route the Legislature took to wind down the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder in 2015. The first draft of that legislation emerged Friday, with plans to create a legislator-led transitional committee whose members will be appointed in 2023. Carlson, in response to Meier's and other advocates' concerns over the lack of community placements, noted the deadline for carrying out the transitions is in 2025.

"We are cognizant of the things that need to happen," Carlson said. "We are committed to fixing this problem for our people."

A second draft bill related to the state hospital gives expanded access to abuse and neglect reports for Disability Rights Montana, a federally mandated advocacy group that monitors facilities like the state hospital and the state prison. Executive Director Bernadette Franks-Ongoy told the committee granting that access would provide another layer of oversight in a sometimes opaque environment.

"We think that is an incredibly positive step because it gives another set of eyes to look at what is going on at the hospital," Franks-Ongoy said.

Tenenbaum, during Friday's exchange with Meier, said his sense of urgency was focused on more immediate solutions to the way in which dementia patients are crammed into rooms. During the tour this week, Tenenbaum said he saw open spaces in other wings at the state hospital where they could be moved.

"We can do better, we have the money to do better, we have the will to do better," Tenenbaum told Meier. "You're in the position to do better."

Meier, hesitant with his optimism, vowed to take the suggestion of using the spare beds around the facility back to the hospital's interim administrator.

"You have my commitment," Meier told Tenenbaum.

