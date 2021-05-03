Lawmakers approve funding for wrongfully imprisoned with gov's changes

"I am relieved to have the law on the books, (but) incredibly disappointed that the governor felt the need to put a bar on federal actions, which goes against the blood, sweat and tears in the ways all the stakeholders came together to make this bill the best as it could be," said Amy Sings in the Timber, executive director of the Montana Innocence Project, in a phone interview Monday.

Compensation for being wrongly imprisoned is one thing, Sings in the Timber said, but filing a civil action against the so-called "bad actors," like police or prosecutors who withheld evidence, is how someone can strike at accountability once their conviction has been overturned.

What remains to be seen, Sings in the Timber said, is how the cost-share between the state and counties will affect the claims that are filed as a result of the bill's passage.

"There's not always a bad actor … Sometimes it's just a terrible mistake, someone missed something," she said. "In those instances it will be interesting to see how that cost sharing plays out when a county doesn't feel like it has it has any liability in something."