Lawmakers agree to begin work on Montana State Hospital

Spurred by recent deaths at the state psychiatric hospital, Montana lawmakers agreed Friday to begin drafting legislation to address population management and oversight at the facility in Warm Springs.

A special meeting called by the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Legislative Committee Friday went into the evening hours as lawmakers sought some definition to a path forward on short- and long-term solutions to problems that have affected the Montana State Hospital for years.

The committee on Friday agreed to begin the drafting process for two pieces of legislation, and deadlocked on the proposal to issue a letter to the state health department, which oversees the state hospital, urging additional measures to augment the current staffing crisis.

The two bills that reached a majority consensus of the committee deal with the hospital population and independent oversight. The first, a proposal by Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, would stop the placement of patients with dementia in the Spratt Unit, the geriatric wing of state hospital. He said he hopes to follow the model the 2015 Legislature took when it passed legislation to wind down the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder.

The facility was never intended to provide care for dementia patients, but a 2020 report found the core of many issues at the state hospital was the reality that the facility is forced to provide both skilled nursing care for dementia patients and inpatient psychiatric care for people with severe mental illness. Dementia patients have been admitted to the hospital by way of involuntary commitments by the courts. The state hospital serves as the "safety net" provider in Montana, the last stop when these patients have nowhere else to go.

Tenenbaum urged the committee to take up the effort to end the practice of institutionalizing people with dementia and instead find placement in Montana communities, closer to their families who themselves can serve as reporters when they see institutions failing. He mentioned Kathy Toavs, a Wolf Point woman who was living with dementia when she was admitted to the state hospital in 2021. Toavs died Jan. 30 after suffering 13 falls in less than two months at the hospital with inconsistent assistance to keep her from falling.

"We have an opportunity now to fix this problem and to make sure that people like Kathy Toavs don't die avoidable deaths in the state hospital," he said.

The motion quickly saw bipartisan support. Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, said she often sees government as getting involved in too many jobs, but that this, however, was different.

"I think taking care of marginalized people actually is our job," she said. "It needs to be a priority. … No big problem that needs a big solution is easy, and it's never been that way."

Committee chair Ed Stafman, a Bozeman Democrat, also got a consensus of the committee to move forward on drafting a bill to give more oversight over the state hospital's reports to Disability Rights Montana, a federally mandated civil rights protection and advocacy unit. Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, the organization's executive director, said DRM used its abilities this week to enter the facility unannounced. There they found one patient had recently been hospitalized with another fall, another patient was "actively dying," although with the hospital's ongoing staffing crisis, "he may die alone."

Franks-Ongoy said state law does not give DRM express ability to review patient reports as it does with other mental health facilities around the state, and could do so with a standalone bill granting them that access. Stafman said two lawmakers would take the lead on the effort.

Half the committee did not intend to leave Friday's hearing without addressing the immediacy of the conditions at the state hospital. In early February the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uncovered two federal health rules — failing to prevent falls and operating without a COVID infection control plan — so far from compliance that they put the state hospital on "immediate jeopardy" status. Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier testified Friday that in a follow up visit from CMS, inspectors found a third deficiency warranting the immediate jeopardy designation, finding the facility failed to demonstrate facility-wide education had taken place specific to the definition of what a "chemical restraint" is.

Meier's report furnished to the committee stated the immediate jeopardy designation had been resolved on the chemical restraint issue by Feb. 25.

The other immediate jeopardy designations are still in place pending a return visit from CMS, but he provided a list of policy tweaks that he hopes will satisfy the federal rules and retain the hospital's agreement for federal reimbursement dollars. Patients who are a "high fall risk," for example, will now wear yellow wrist bands to identify that risk. The hospital has also developed and implemented an infection control plan as required by CMS, according to Meier's report.

There appeared to be no appetite Friday for the removal of state hospital administrator Kyle Fouts, who several employees during the meeting credited for the thinning ranks of long-term employees and openly poor morale at the facility.

"Please do not let the MSH administration get away with externalizing blame to the COVID pandemic," Marla Lemons, a clinical psychologist at Warm Springs for 19 years, told the committee. "Many former MSH employees worked all the way through the first year or more of the pandemic."

A number of panelists and hospital staff cited the mass exodus of long-time staff and a significant increase in the number of traveling staff, who make much higher wages despite sometimes not having the same level of training, as a major strain on the hospital. The facility has 40% of positions open, many of those filled by traveling nurses working under short-term contracts.

Meier said he has approved pay increases for some staff as high as 29%, some of which should have already taken affect on workers’ paychecks, in an effort to bring wages closer to the current market.

Jack Griswold, who recently became president of one of the employee unions in Warm Springs because the last president resigned, urged some accountability for the hospital administration's role in undoing a well-trained and well-resourced staff.

"If you're going to be a leader, you're not going to please everybody," Griswold told the committee. "You've got to hold people accountable, even if for a moment that means being uncomfortable."

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, at the end of Friday's meeting, proposed the committee issue a letter to DPHHS asking for COVID-era protocols to go back into place to help with the current conditions. The CMS report found 87 of 107 patients had contracted COVID in an outbreak in January; three had died due to the hospital's failure to keep its infection control plan in place. Caferro's proposed letter would urge the department to bring back the National Guard to perform non-medical tasks like laundry and food delivery, and to bring back the supplemental pay for health care workers, considering the state's unused federal aid dollars tied to addressing the effects of the pandemic.

Meier told the committee on Friday that the case count in Warm Springs is now zero, and Republican lawmakers opposed sending the letter, instead allowing Meier to control the short-term solutions of the hospital. The committee, made up of equal parts Republicans and Democrats, deadlocked on the vote to issue a letter on a 5-5 vote, and the motion died.

The committee staffer Sue O'Connell said she would begin gathering materials to begin work on the bill drafts. The committee meets again March 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.