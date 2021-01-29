Lawmakers advance bills on trespassing and easements, table bills on grizzlies and wildlife data

Montana legislative committees took a number of actions on wildlife and lands’ bills this week, advancing bills upping penalties for repeat trespassers and putting state conservation easements under the Land Board while tabling legislation on grizzly bears and wildlife location data.
Bills passed
HB 108
Rep. Denley Loge’s House Bill 108 allows increasing fines for trespassing while hunting as well as strips hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for a year upon a second offense. The bill has thus far sailed through the Legislature, passing by wide margins through the House and advanced unanimously by the Senate Fish and Game Committee on Tuesday.
SB 115
The Senate Fish and Game Committee on a party-line vote also advanced Kalispell Sen. Keith Regier’s Senate Bill 115. The bill places the final vote on major Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ conservation easements under the Land Board.
The bill comes after the board delayed action on an easement in 2018 in a case that eventually saw the Montana Supreme Court side with former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. While the Land Board had voted on easements for years, the law never required its approval, the governor successfully argued, and that the final vote rested with the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The committee supported an amendment upping the market value of an easement to $1 million that would require Land Board approval, but the vote was still split with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.
Bills tabled
SB 2
The Senate Fish and Game Committee tabled Democratic Sen. Jill Cohenour’s Senate Bill 2. The East Helena lawmaker brought a bill in 2019 outlawing the release of state of Montana’s wildlife location data for the purpose of hunting. An interim legislative committee and interest groups continued to grapple with the issue over the last two years, trying to balance the needs of the public’s right to know, the needs of industry and hunting ethics.
The bill that came forward attempted to clarify the guidelines for the state to release data, such as GPS location of collared wildlife. Democrats supported the bill as an improvement on the current law while Republicans voting against characterized it as unnecessary.
SB 98
With little discussion, the Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee tabled Senate Bill 98 brought by Sen. Bruce (Butch) Gillespie, R-Ethridge, on Thursday. The bill sought to provide increasing latitude for landowners dealing with expanding grizzly bear populations by allowing ranchers to kill bears threatening livestock.
The bill’s hearing was an emotional one, with a number of ranchers as well as the survivor of a mauling saying additional protections need to be in place. It is currently legal to shoot a bear either in self-defense or if in the act of attacking livestock, but not for threatening.
Opponents of the bill testified that because the bears are federally protected, the state law would have no effect and could harm efforts to delist grizzlies from the Endangered Species Act.
