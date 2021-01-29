Lawmakers advance bills on trespassing and easements, table bills on grizzlies and wildlife data

The bill comes after the board delayed action on an easement in 2018 in a case that eventually saw the Montana Supreme Court side with former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. While the Land Board had voted on easements for years, the law never required its approval, the governor successfully argued, and that the final vote rested with the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The committee supported an amendment upping the market value of an easement to $1 million that would require Land Board approval, but the vote was still split with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

Bills tabled

SB 2

The Senate Fish and Game Committee tabled Democratic Sen. Jill Cohenour’s Senate Bill 2. The East Helena lawmaker brought a bill in 2019 outlawing the release of state of Montana’s wildlife location data for the purpose of hunting. An interim legislative committee and interest groups continued to grapple with the issue over the last two years, trying to balance the needs of the public’s right to know, the needs of industry and hunting ethics.