Lawmakers add back funding for refugee programs to state budget

After a Republican lawmaker told a committee that he served in Iraq with interpreters who risked their lives helping the U.S. military, a Senate committee voted to restore funding for refugee services that had previously been cut from the state budget.

"They were very valuable. They knew the area. They talked to the locals. They kept us informed. They saved American lives," said Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City.

"Now they are applying as refugees to use this program because it's not safe for them to stay in their country because of their help and work with the U.S. military."

The $767,000 in federal pass-through dollars over the two-year budget helps run programs based in Missoula. It was cut by the House Appropriations Committee in February and previous attempts in the House to add the money back failed.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee on Tuesday approved of including the funding on a 12-7 vote, with bipartisan support and GOP opposition. It was part of several changes made to House Bill 2, the main state budget bill, as it cleared that committee. The state budget is about $12 billion in spending, from both federal and state funding, over the next two years.

The budget bill cleared the committee on a 13-6 vote, with bipartisan support and opposition.