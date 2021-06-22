Lawmakers abandon investigative subpoenas for judges' records

Hertz said in Tuesday's announcement the committee's position "all along" has been that the dispute should have been handled outside of the courts.

“To be clear, we expect the judicial branch to release public records, the same as they have ruled the legislative and executive branches must do in numerous court rulings over the years,” Hertz said.

Hertz also said withdrawing the subpoenas meant the litigation over the Legislature's subpoena power likewise ended Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Montana Supreme Court met for a conference meeting on a recent motion by lawmakers asking for the justices to recuse themselves because they, too, were under subpoena. It was the second such motion; the first request for recusal was heartily denied, with Justice Laurie McKinnon writing in the unanimous decision that lawmakers had attempted to "manufacture a conflict" in an effort to evade the judicial branch getting the final say on the Legislature's subpoena power.

Randy Cox, McLaughlin's attorney, said he would determine whether the case was ripe for dismissal in the coming days.