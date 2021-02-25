Lawmaker revives proposal to eliminate state's top political cop

The Commissioner of Political Practices serves a six-year term, following an appointment process in which the Legislature interviews and recommends candidates to the governor, who then selects one of them to be confirmed or rejected by the Senate.

But opponents of the bill said that the proposed four-person panel sounds dangerously similar to the Federal Election Committee, which also contains equal parts Republicans and Democrats. That body has been criticized for its years-long inability to enforce federal election laws, due to a combination of insufficient membership and partisan deadlocks.

“If a board member steps down for health reasons, is removed, this bill does not state if there’s any sort of timeline for replacing that individual,” said Tim Cook, the COPP office’s legal investigator. “With the board unable to take action with a vacancy, a vacancy could potentially cripple the board. There may not be an incentive simply to replace a board member.”

Under Skees’ bill, complaints deemed by the panel to have sufficient merit would be referred to the counties they occurred in, for the local county attorneys to look into. Opponents, as well as a couple Republicans on the committee, noted that local county attorneys are also party-affiliated.