Lawmaker proposes new regulations of residential programs for 'troubled teens'

When she was a child, Mackenzie Williams spent 14-hour days busy with manual labor in what her parents were told would be a therapeutic residential school setting.

But the strain of forced physical work, the abuse she witnessed of other students and her sexual assault were never brought up in the few conversations she had with her parents while at the program in Montana. She would have, Williams told state lawmakers this week, if the program's staff had not kept those calls under observation.

A bill proposed to state lawmakers on Wednesday would ratchet up regulations on private therapeutic boarding schools in Montana, building on overhauls that went into place four years ago. Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, is carrying House Bill 218, which would require those programs to report every instance in which seclusions or restraints were used on a child and facilitate weekly communication with parents or guardians.

"If I had had weekly confidential communication with family as outlined in HB 218, I would have been able to tell my mother what they were actually doing to me," Williams said.

Williams and three other students offered grave testimony as lawmakers consider whether to take regulations a step further than they could muster in 2019.

"Parents have the right to parent and have access to their kids," Smith said. "And kids have a right to heal, get treatment and not be harmed by treatment."

Those who testified in support of the bill noted that not every program has been harmful to students, but said the measures proposed in HB 218 would shed more light on those that are. State law requires the health department to inspect programs once every three years, but Smith's bill would up that frequency to four inspections per year.

"If these programs cannot adhere to basic standards that require them to provide a safe environment that provides basic human rights, then they shouldn't be in the business of working with children," said Jennifer Shaw, a former teacher at a Montana program. Since leaving the industry, Shaw has worked with former students to raise awareness about the traumatic practices conducted at some of these programs.

The 2019 Legislature handed oversight of the industry to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in response to the issues that were raised by an investigative series by the Missoulian newspaper. Smith was deputy director of the department under the previous administration.

The move was a shift away from what was essentially a self-regulation model for the industry that typically serves parents who are unable to find adequate services through school, counseling or generally traditional methods. The Missoulian's review four years ago found costs could be as high as $100,000 a year.

Previously the private alternative adolescent residential or outdoor programs had been under the purview of a board within the state labor department. The majority of that board's membership was made up of people who themselves owned or operated programs in far-flung parts of the state. Untrained and unlicensed staff were handling children's medications, employees accused of sexually assaulting students remained on staff, children died by suicide and while complaints were made to that board, no significant action was ever taken against one of these programs in the 12 years the board had control of oversight.

The House Human Services Committee that heard HB 218 on Wednesday bears just four state lawmakers who held office in 2019 when the overhaul passed; the other 17 are in their first or second term.

Diane Sands, who last year termed out of the Legislature and carried the 2019 overhaul bill, laid out the history of that effort for the committee. As was the case on Wednesday, no program owners or operators appeared in legislative hearings to testify against the bill. In 2019, then-Rep. Bob Brown, R-Trout Creek, passed an amendment that watered down much of the tightest regulatory component of Sands' bill. Brown, himself a former employee of a Trout Creek program, told the Missoulian he did so at the request of those program owners who had not testified in the public process.

The bill at hand, Sands said, would bring regulations closer to the potency her 2019 bill had envisioned.

"There's still more need for more protections," she said. "We have more protections for felons in our prison system. … These kids haven't committed crimes, they need help."

The four state representatives on the House committee who were in the Legislature in 2019 were Republicans Ed Buttrey, Lola Sheldon-Galloway and Tom Welch, as well as Democratic Minority Leader Kim Abbott. All four voted for Sands' bill in 2019.

At that time, Montana had 19 programs operating in the state, almost entirely in the rural areas of northwest Montana. By the end of 2020, some programs changed to chemical dependency providers, which requires totally different licensing and oversight; some closed due to enrollment decreases; one went under a religious affiliation, therefore avoiding government oversight entirely; one received a license but never enrolled any students and closed voluntarily; and a few left due to the new regulations. Just one, Ranch for Kids, saw its license revoked.

According to DPHHS, eight programs remain in Montana.

Still, state inspections have found repeated violations of the current regulations that resulted in harm to students. In 2021, staff at Reflections Academy had, according to state inspection reports, done nothing to supervise a girl who had told employees she felt suicidal on the day of her death, instead raising suspicions that she was manipulating staff. She was 17.

State inspectors also found at another program staff had waited for more than an hour to report two boys had run away. As punishment for running away, Wood Creek Academy staff prohibited the boys from having any interaction with their peers for three days. State regulations prohibit the use of isolation as a punishment in private residential outdoor programs. According to the inspector’s notes, the boys were sent to sleep in shorts and T-shirts in tents during days when the high temperatures were between 30 to 40 degrees and nights dipped as low as 28 degrees.

Wood Creek Academy closed in 2021.

Smith said amendments are coming to the bill, including specifying the use of chemical restraints must be reported to the state health department. The committee will decide on advancing the bill or not in coming days.