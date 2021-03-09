Lawmaker proposes bill allowing payment plan for coal mining back taxes

Along with NTEC and the county commissioners, the measure won support from the Montana Association of Counties, which Small said helped to draft the bill, and Montana Association of Oil, Gas and Coal Counties.

Jason Riddle, a lobbyist for MACo, noted that if the company failed to make payments under the installment plan, the matter would revert back to where it started, per the terms of the state’s delinquent tax code.

“So there’s really no risk from the standpoint of what happens if the producer quits paying on the agreement,” Riddle said. “This is about getting dollars that maybe we couldn’t recover under other circumstances. It’s about saving some jobs, potentially.”

But Derf Johnson, a lobbyist for the Montana Environmental Information Center, said that with the coal industry in “an absolute freefall right now,” an installment plan that lets a coal company delay its tax payments further could backfire for the county if NTEC were to declare bankruptcy.

He added after the hearing that he’s also concerned that the bill could open the door to the company pushing local officials into a bad deal for the county. When push comes to shove, Johnson said, the company could threaten to close the mine altogether, and lay off the 260 workers that officials say are still employed there.