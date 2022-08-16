Law regulating huckleberry products could be hucked

Loved by bears, Montanans and tourists alike, one of the state’s most iconic objects — the small-but-mighty huckleberry — may no longer be subject to a never-used, 15-year-old law regulating the sale of products made from the fruit.

Back in 2007, state legislator Jim Elliott, of Trout Creek, passed a law that put strict rules on what could be labeled a “Montana huckleberry” product. From candy bars to smoothies, products had to be made from berries picked in the wild and in Montana, no Idaho fruits allowed. Producers had to file the location of their patches with the state Department of Agriculture, though the information would be kept confidential. Products could not be mixed with any other type of berry except specific members of the wild species of the Vaccinium genus.

Violating the law came with a misdemeanor penalty, Cort Jensen, a lawyer with the state Department of Agriculture, told a legislative interim committee on Tuesday. But it turns out the law has never been used.

“In the entire history of the bill, no one has ever bothered to register their huckleberry patch because, of course, the way you keep your huckleberry patch secret is you don't, say, file it (with) a government agency,” Jensen said. “So no one complied ever with that law and there was no real penalty for not complying with that law.”

Jensen added that the Ag department is not a law enforcement agency, and to his knowledge “no county attorney has ever prosecuted somebody under the act.”

A report from Montana State University called the huckleberry “one of the most important of these specialty crops in Montana, which also holds a strong cultural association.”

Last weekend Trout Creek held its 42nd annual Huckleberry Festival, featuring a competition for best jams, jellies and desserts, as well as a huckleberry pie eating contest.

The MSU report said one cafe owner in Libby “estimated that she purchased hundreds of gallons of huckleberries in 2013, mostly from locals who spend their days out picking.” Gallon bags of frozen berries can sell for up to $70 at grocery stores in Bozeman, the report noted.

Huckleberries have a long history in the West, with Indigenous populations preserving them at the end of summer for a winter food source, according to an episode of the Field Notes program produced by the Montana Natural History Center and broadcast on Montana Public Radio.

The MSU report notes the state’s huckleberry industry declined after World War II, but re-emerged in the 1980s “primarily as a cultural symbol of state pride.”

When the law was introduced in 2007, Elliott said some people in his district "take offense to less scrupulous producers" passing off products with blueberries as huckleberry items, according to a Missoulian story from that time.

The bill did have opposition, however, from people who were worried the definition of a huckleberry was too narrow and that pickers would not want to disclose their best patches.

Jensen told legislators during a meeting of the Economic Affairs Interim Committee the law is also “somewhat redundant with the Consumer Protection Act,” which deals with false or misleading food labels through civil penalties.

Committee members voted unanimously Tuesday to allow the Ag department to draft legislation to eliminate the law. A bill would need to be introduced by a legislator in the upcoming 2023 session that starts in January, when anybody needing a huckleberry will have to find a freezer or preserved product to get their fix.