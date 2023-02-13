A bill to eliminate a state law that put strict rules on what could be labeled a “Montana huckleberry” product and required producers to file the location of their patches with the state Department of Agriculture looks poised to pass the Legislature.

House Bill 94, from Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin, passed a second reading in the Senate on a 33-15 vote with all Republicans voting for it and one Republican joining all Democrats against it. It faces a final vote before heading to the governor's desk.

Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, carried the bill in the Senate and said Monday it came at request of of the Department of Agriculture.

The bill is part of the Gianforte administration's red tape reduction package of more than 160 bills moving through the session. Salomon said since the law was established in 2007 it has never been used.

"Quite frankly there's probably not one person in this state who's going to report where their huckleberry patch is," Salomon said on the Senate floor.

But Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, said he was concerned because the bill removes any requirement of reporting patches, which would make it impossible for the state to keep track of if harvesters are damaging patches when picking berries. Wild huckleberries only grow in very specific areas and are not transplantable.

"I think folks saw people coming into the state, picking our huckleberries as fast as they possibly can, selling them and disappearing, and we're the ones who are going to be left with no huckleberries in the long run," Morigeau said.

Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, raised concerns that the bill would mean people could label anything as a Montana huckleberry product without having to prove the berries came from the Big Sky State.

In response to Olsen, Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta and chair of the Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee, pointed out the bill has never been used.