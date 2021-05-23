Law offers new hunting, fishing license discounts to some nonresident students

“That’s one thing we need to continue to do in Montana, we need to develop hunters,” said Republican Sen. Greg Hertz of Polson, who carried the bill in that chamber.

A number of hunter advocacy groups and student organizations supported the bill.

Opponents, however, cautioned that the bill went against the spirit of efforts in 2015 including recommendations of an advisory committee that license structures be standardized. The effort and subsequent legislation both stabilized state fish and wildlife funding and simplified license structures, they said.

“Rather than piecemealing a license system and cost based on what we like and what sounds good and what feels good, I would request this body reject this bill because really what we need to do is keep it as a comprehensive package of licenses and fees,” Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, said.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is unable to predict the financial impact of the bill, according to HB 647’s fiscal note, which also does not predict how many students qualify or may purchase either half-price or resident rate licenses.

Although the bill passed by comfortable margins, support was mixed among the parties.