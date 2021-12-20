Launch of new statewide voter system postponed

Montana won’t switch over to a new statewide voter management system until a later date, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen announced Monday. The move follows concerns by local elections officials that bugs in the new software could cause problems during the 2022 elections.

In a press release announcing the decision, Jacobsen’s office didn’t specify when the new system, known as “ElectMT,” would be rolled out. The office’s elections manager, Stuart Fuller, told the Montana State News Bureau last week that a later launch date would be determined through conversations with the software developers, but that “ideally it would be January 2023.”

County elections administrators working with Jacobsen’s office publicly raised alarms in November that the new system still had too many glitches and was not sufficiently tested to move ahead with a January 2022 launch date as planned. The effort to set up a successor to the state’s current voter management system, “MontanaVotes,” began in 2019 under then-Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

Stapleton had initially planned to begin using the new system in 2020, but that launch date was also postponed at the urging of local officials. Jacobsen was Stapleton's chief of staff.

Jacobsen’s announcement reiterated her testimony last week to the State Administration and Veterans Affairs Interim Committee. At the time she said her office would not move forward if lingering glitches in the system had not been resolved.

“We all share the common goal of voter confidence, election integrity and transparency,” Jacobsen stated in Monday’s press release. “The strengths for election integrity in Montana include our election officials, paper ballots, post-election audits and tabulating equipment that does not connect to the internet. The election system Montana uses is a key component of election integrity.”

The voter management system includes the state’s database of registered voters and interacts with nearly all levels of running elections, from updating precincts to printing and accepting ballots.

Jacobsen’s office was scheduled to meet Monday with a team of local elections officials helping to develop and test the new system, along with software developers from BPro, the South Dakota-based company that won the contract to develop ElectMT in 2019. The new system underwent a two-week test earlier this month, and Fuller acknowledged last week that “critical” problems remained in the software.

Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore told the interim committee in November that deploying the new system before it's ready could undermine voters' confidence in the next election, noting the damage already done by unsubstantiated theories about widespread voter fraud in 2020. She had specifically offered hypotheticals like one voter being issued two ballots, or the system failing to accept a cast ballot.

The Secretary of State said Montana will continue to use MontanaVotes until a launch date is determined. Local officials had said they wanted to first run a “parallel test” during a federal election, meaning they would still use old system to run the actual election, while simultaneously running the new system to detect any potential discrepancies or remaining bugs. A parallel test had previously been planned for the November 2020 election, but the new software wasn’t ready in time.

This story will be updated.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.