Late amendment adds one-time guaranteed hunting licenses for outfitted nonresidents

Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, also criticized the amendment and the process, saying that outfitter guaranteed licenses have been soundly rejected but resident hunters weighing in this session.

The bill passed the House on a largely party-line vote of 62-35.

The debate was just as pointed in the Senate, where Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, carried HB 637 onto the floor. The bill was about small Montana businesses and the families that depend on them, he said, that are facing a major drop in bookings after this year’s spike in lottery applications. Losing outfitters that take nonresidents onto private land also runs the risk of seeing those lands leased by private hunt clubs, he added.

Democrats heavily criticized the bill, with Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, saying the process that brought it was bad governance that disenfranchised hunters who had no idea it was going to happen.

“This was slipped in the back door at the last minute,” he said.

Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, said the bill disrespected voters who in 2010, supported a ballot initiative that took away outfitter guaranteed licenses.

“If they want to change it, go back to the citizens, but this is wrong,” he said.