Last-minute election measures quickly passed by Legislature

As the legislative session dwindles down to its final days, Republicans on Tuesday rushed a pair of controversial election bills to the governor’s desk after giving them substantial alterations in recent days.

House Bill 530, amended the previous day to borrow from a defeated bill that sought to restrict ballot collection, needed a two-thirds vote in the House in order to bypass a deadline it missed. After the first attempt by bill sponsor Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, fell short, she tried again and got it through, with every Republican and one Democrat voting for it. Republicans hold a 67-33 majority in the House.

The recycled language, while not going as far as the voted-down House Bill 406, prohibits anyone from turning in another person’s ballot if they receive a “pecuniary benefit” for doing so. Democrats have criticized that term as undefined and argued it could be construed to include caretakers for people with disabilities or those in nursing homes, who might need assistance getting and turning in their ballot.