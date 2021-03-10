Landowner-sponsored elk licenses, extra bonus points draw strong hunter opposition

Mason Gomen of Kalispell testified that his young son has three bonus points. Under HB 505, one hunter could choose the private land-cow option and come into next year’s drawing with twice as many points.

Justin Schaff, a hunter serving on an advisory committee convened last year to help FWP on its current re-write of the elk management plan, said the state’s elk management is at a crossroads. HB 505 could have “generational consequences,” he said, and shortcuts the long public process of drafting the management plan.

In addition to hunters, Chuck Denowh with United Property Owners of Montana opposed the bill, albeit for different reasons. While the bill was a good approach, he said, the 10 landowner-sponsored licenses do nothing to address over-populations in limited permit districts. Due to what he characterized as FWP mismanagement of the species, many areas that require a special permit to hunt bull elk are some of the most over-objective in the state, yet the bill does nothing to address those concerns as a nonresident would still have to draw a permit in the lottery.