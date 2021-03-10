Landowner-sponsored elk licenses, extra bonus points draw strong hunter opposition

A bill proposing incentives to landowners and hunters to manage elk at “objective” populations was blasted by hunters Tuesday as poorly vetted and threatening to upend Montana’s approach to managing one of the state’s most iconic species.
Supporters of House Bill 505, brought by Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, said they appreciated the incentive-based approach to address ballooning elk numbers in many areas and their impact to landowners.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is legally obligated to manage elk to objectives, meaning population targets based on biological factors and social tolerance of the animals. In many hunting districts elk have topped and in some places far exceed objectives, leading to extended “shoulder” seasons for cow elk and up to three licenses per hunter. Success has been mixed in terms of effectiveness.
HB 505 would offer any landowner owning 640 acres or more in a hunting districts at objective the ability to sponsor 10 nonresident elk licenses to hunt on their property. The licenses would be in addition to the 17,000 nonresident licenses sold via lottery.
The bill also offers both resident and nonresident hunters a choice to only hunt cow elk on private land in areas over objective. In exchange, a hunter would receive up to six bonus points to improve odds in a future drawing for a special elk permit.
Galt, who had initially considered a bill to codify shoulder seasons permanently, worked with FWP on HB 505. Director Hank Worsech and chief of staff Quentin Kujala both testified as supporters and also introduced the aspects of the bill. Worsech was appointed to the position earlier this year by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
As the ideas in the bill were developed internally in FWP, Worsech told the committee the agency was “going to own this,” with the goal of successfully reducing elk numbers where needed to avoid future action at the legislature.
“The idea is to get people to work together,” he said.
Kujala detailed what he felt were misconceptions about the bill, such as that it does not alter hunting regulations or include public lands. It does attempt to incentivize reaching and staying at elk objectives, he said.
“A fundamental assumption needs to be balanced participation (between) landowners, resident and nonresident hunters and commercial users,” Kujala said.
During a lengthy Tuesday hearing of the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee, the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and livestock and agricultural groups backed the bill.
Mac Minard with the outfitters characterized previous FWP policies as “punitive” towards landowners that often caused opposing sides to bash each other.
“What has been going on has not worked. We need to try something new,” he said, adding that he felt the concept was good but was unsure if it would ultimately succeed in its goals.
Jay Bodner with the Montana Stockgrowers Association applauded bringing a wide range of interests to the table to talk about the complexities of elk management, saying he believed HB 505 was both a good start and a good concept.
Opponents of the bill lined up both in person and online to deride both the process that brought it to the Legislature and its contents.
Randy Newberg, host of the TV hunting show “Fresh Tracks,” said the bill would create quite a few losers in order to reward only a handful of winners. In decades of serving on advisory committees and testifying at the Legislature, he had never seen such a major FWP bill that didn’t come at the request of an advisory committee and undergo significant vetting by lawmakers during the interim.
“It’s a very important process and this bill has not been subjected to that process,” Newberg said. “The lack of input and lack of public involvement has resulted in a very unfavorable bill, and that’s why it’s opposed by so many hunters in Montana.”
Several hunters heavily criticized the bill as an affront to the North American model of wildlife conservation, alleging it commercialized wildlife for private profit and potentially exacerbated many of the problems it seeks to remedy.
“This bill attacks elk, it spits in the face of generations spent establishing this system,” said Ryan Busse of Kalispell. “…There’s only one reason why you’d want to undo such a system, and that’s greed.”
Nick Gevock with the Montana Wildlife Federation felt the bill lacked sufficient sideboards to control significant potential for growth in nonresident licenses. The bill would not prohibit, as an example, one landowner from establishing multiple business entities in an effort to take advantage of the system. Issues such as shoulder seasons, which the bill specifies as part of the hunter incentive, should not be written into law, he added.
Opponents also brought up some potential unintended consequences of the bill by attempting to allocate licenses based on the number of large landowners as opposed to elk populations. If some districts were to reach objective, and the maximum number of landowners sponsored 10 non-resident hunters, the number of hunting licenses could exceed the number of elk in some cases by multiple times.
On the issue of bonus points, several opponents testified that offering five extra points unfairly harms hunters that have spent years accruing points.
Mason Gomen of Kalispell testified that his young son has three bonus points. Under HB 505, one hunter could choose the private land-cow option and come into next year’s drawing with twice as many points.
Justin Schaff, a hunter serving on an advisory committee convened last year to help FWP on its current re-write of the elk management plan, said the state’s elk management is at a crossroads. HB 505 could have “generational consequences,” he said, and shortcuts the long public process of drafting the management plan.
In addition to hunters, Chuck Denowh with United Property Owners of Montana opposed the bill, albeit for different reasons. While the bill was a good approach, he said, the 10 landowner-sponsored licenses do nothing to address over-populations in limited permit districts. Due to what he characterized as FWP mismanagement of the species, many areas that require a special permit to hunt bull elk are some of the most over-objective in the state, yet the bill does nothing to address those concerns as a nonresident would still have to draw a permit in the lottery.
Under questioning from lawmakers, Worsech said the bill was Galt’s rather than an agency bill but that they had worked with him on it. For an FWP bill, the agency would typically go through a vetting process that includes the legislative interim Environmental Quality Council that would bring various interests together. FWP did hold a Zoom call that included various conservation groups after the bill was drafted, he said.
“We were remiss in not having the ability to bring all parties together,” he said in reference to the pre-legislature timeline of working with Galt on the bill.
Galt in closing on the bill felt that it had been well vetted, and said “this is a starting point,” to get the conversation started, because the status quo was not working anymore. He indicated willingness to work with interested parties on amendments that could deal with issues such as sideboards.
“I look forward to more conversations,” he said.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.