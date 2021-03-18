Landowner-sponsored elk license bill dies on tie vote

Berglee said the bill was “fundamentally different” than when it came to committee and felt that opponents seemed uninterested in collaborating, only wanting to see the bill killed.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, also voiced support, saying that past policies from FWP attempted to force access rather than work with landowners.

“I see this as a good faith effort from department and another creative way to target some of these areas not getting enough (elk) harvest,” he said.

Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, opposed HB 505, saying that even with reduced permits it would be difficult at best for the legislature to repeal down the road.

“Every time the state has gotten into business of creating licenses … they never get them back,” he said. “They assume a value so people that hold them will fight and fight to hold onto them.”

The tie vote does not mean the legislation is completely dead as the committee could move to reconsider HB 505 or Galt could attempt to blast it from committee to the full House.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

