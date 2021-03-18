Landowner-sponsored elk license bill dies on tie vote

A heavily-amended bill aiming to incentivize elk harvest with landowner sponsored licenses and extra bonus points died on a tied vote in a Montana House committee Thursday.
Three Republicans joined Democrats on the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee in voting against House Bill 505 from Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale. That caused the bill to die on a 9-9 vote.
HB 505 was the product of ideas developed internally in Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks after Galt initially proposed a bill to codify extended elk shoulder seasons into law. The bill offered some out-of-the-box ideas to push areas with over-objective elk numbers to objective and keep them there. Those included offering landowners with at least a section of land in areas within objectives to sponsor up to 10 nonresident elk licenses. The bill also offered both residents and nonresidents the choice to hunt a cow elk on private land in areas over objective in exchange for five extra bonus points to be used in a future special permit drawing.
The bill saw support from agricultural and outfitting interests during a lengthy hearing last week but significant pushback from hunters. Proponents said they appreciated the incentive-based approach while opponents felt the bill lacked proper vetting and threatened to monetize public wildlife.
Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, offered an amendment to the bill which significantly scaled back several of the more hotly contested issues. The amendment reduced landowner sponsored licenses to five and one per section of land owned as well as prohibiting landowners from charging hunters extra for a sponsorship. It also reduced extra bonus points to one and offered discounted cow elk licenses.
“This amendment is brought to try to address some of the issues that were brought up,” Berglee told the committee.
Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, voiced support and noted that as the bill would not go into effect until next year, legislators could revisit it after the changes were in place for one hunting season.
Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Fairfield, also voiced support, saying he saw a big gap in communication between hunter advocates and landowners and hoped the bill could bring collaboration.
The amendment passed on a vote of 15-3.
After an unsuccessful attempt by Democrats to table the bill, the committee continued debate.
Berglee said the bill was “fundamentally different” than when it came to committee and felt that opponents seemed uninterested in collaborating, only wanting to see the bill killed.
Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, also voiced support, saying that past policies from FWP attempted to force access rather than work with landowners.
“I see this as a good faith effort from department and another creative way to target some of these areas not getting enough (elk) harvest,” he said.
Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, opposed HB 505, saying that even with reduced permits it would be difficult at best for the legislature to repeal down the road.
“Every time the state has gotten into business of creating licenses … they never get them back,” he said. “They assume a value so people that hold them will fight and fight to hold onto them.”
The tie vote does not mean the legislation is completely dead as the committee could move to reconsider HB 505 or Galt could attempt to blast it from committee to the full House.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.