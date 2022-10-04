Lamson resigns from state redistricting panel

One of the Democrats on Montana’s redistricting panel stepped down this week, and is being replaced by former Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau.

Joe Lamson, one of five members of the Districting and Apportionment Commission, on Monday sent his resignation letter to Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, citing health reasons. Lamson’s resignation was first reported by the Montana Free Press.

The commission, comprised of four partisan members and a nonpartisan chair selected by the Montana Supreme Court, has about three months left to conclude the bulk of its once-per-decade job drawing new legislative districts. It completed work drawing a new congressional district last year.

“There is an awful lot of extremely hard and time-consuming work ahead, and I wanted to resign to provide enough time for whoever my replacement was to be able to participate in that,” Lamson said in an interview Tuesday.

Following a three-year battle with cancer that extended into the oft-heated congressional redistricting process last year, Lamson, now 72, said his cancer is now in remission.

“I’m getting to an age where I need to take a little better care of myself,” he said, noting the long hours involved in the redistricting process. “It takes a lot out of your body.”

Lamson has been a fixture in Montana Democratic politics for decades, including a stint as the party’s executive director in the early ‘80s, more than a decade working for former Congressman Pat Williams and roles in the administrations of governors Brian Schweitzer and Steve Bullock.

His redistricting work stretches back to 1980, when he worked as a staffer for the commission. He was appointed by Senate Democrats to serve on the commissions that met in 2000 and 2010.

Compared to the computer-driven process of drawing districts in the modern age, Lamson said the technology when he got his start was limited to hand calculators and the irons commissioners used to flatten the poster-sized maps of census blocks that would arrive from the printer rolled up in tubes.

He said he’s confident passing his role to a new generation, including his Democratic colleague on the commission, Kendra Miller.

“I just think on a more general philosophical level, all political parties right now are undergoing generational shifts and we’ve got to move aside and not just hold onto things because we’re there and can do it,” he said.

Reached Tuesday, Cohenour said she accepted Lamson’s resignation Monday and appointed Juneau later in the day. Elected in 2008 as the state’s top education official, Juneau was also the first Native American to win a statewide office in Montana. She served two four-year terms before running unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016.

Cohenour said Lamson’s institutional experience will be missed, but expressed confidence in Juneau’s leadership skills and ability to quickly learn the process.

“She’s very intelligent, and she’s going to bring a wealth of background to advocating for Indian Country and a lot of these communities she’s already spent decades working with,” Cohenour said.