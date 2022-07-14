Lake County sues state over law enforcement dispute

Lake County filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the state of Montana, making good on its promise to litigate if state officials refused to negotiate a cost-sharing plan for a unique law enforcement arrangement Montana entered into with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes nearly 60 years ago.

The lawsuit asks a District Court judge to declare the state is obligated to reimburse Lake County pursuant to the agreement for law enforcement services on the CSKT reservation, and to pay for the past services rendered by the county since the agreement was enacted.

The obligation in question was part of an agreement known as Public Law 280. The agreement gives Lake County, which overlaps with the majority of the Flathead Reservation, jurisdiction over felony crimes. Typically, the Bureau of Indian Affairs or the FBI handle such cases, but local officials have said they prefer local law enforcement keep jurisdiction.

The agreement in 1963 was struck between the CSKT and the state of Montana. But, according to Lake County, the state has never contributed to local law enforcement’s work in funding such infrastructure or exercising that jurisdiction, other than the state highway patrol, which by law is limited to crimes on roadways.

A state fiscal analysis in 2017 estimated the cost of fulfilling the obligations in Public Law 280 have spun up to over $4 million. The entire county operates on a $12.5 million budget from property taxes.

Lake County officials sent a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte in February, announcing they've reached a "breaking point" and asking to negotiate a path toward a financially viable system. That letter included a lawsuit if the governor's office failed to engage in a meaningful way. Through a spokesperson, the tribes in February supported Lake County's bid to the state for additional law enforcement funds.

Rob Bell, one of the attorneys representing Lake County in the matter, said the parties had some "limited" discussions but could not make any headway.

"It was really just to generate a discussion to put together a working group that could try to tackle the issue as a group and work together to find solutions," Bell said. "Unfortunately we didn't make a lot of progress on that and it did not feel like the governor’s office wanted to engage as deeply as we would have liked."

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Lake County District Court seeks damages including the “past and present costs” the county incurred in fulfilling the state’s obligation to Public Law 280, although it does not include a dollar figure.

The filing also requests a declaratory judgement by the court establishing the state’s obligation to reimburse Lake County for costs incurred going forward for carrying out the law enforcement duties associated with Public Law 280.

A spokesperson for Gianforte said Thursday the governor's office does not comment on pending litigation.

"We continue to hope that we can work with the governor's office to put together a solution and potentially a proposal that can go to the legislature," Bell said. "That door hasn’t closed, its just that in the absence of progress we’ve got to move forward with the lawsuit."