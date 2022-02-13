Lake County launches new bid to recover law enforcement costs

Lake County officials this week — through their attorneys — renewed their case for funding through the state to help fill a financial hole created by a law enforcement system unique to the Flathead Reservation, a case that could end up in court.

Since 1963, Lake County law enforcement has worked in collaboration with the Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribes under what's called Public Law 280. The arrangement is unique, where felony crimes committed by Native Americans on the Flathead Reservation fall under the jurisdiction of local county law enforcement, rather than federal law enforcement agencies like the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI.

When the agreement was enacted nearly 60 years ago, it was the deal was struck between the state of Montana and the CSKT. But, according to Lake County, which largely overlaps with the Flathead Reservation, the state has never contributed to local law enforcement's work in funding such infrastructure or exercising that jurisdiction, other than the state highway patrol, which by law is limited to crimes on roadways.

Today, Lake County's costs in covering the jurisdictional obligations has spun up to over $4 million, according to a state fiscal analysis. The entire county operates on a $12.5 million budget from property taxes.

Now county officials say they've reached a "breaking point," and can't continue pouring money into an "unfunded mandate" from the state's 1963 deal. The tribes say adequately funding this public safety arrangement is crucial to securing its objectives of ending homelessness, fostering business and addressing mental health and addiction.

In a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte dated Feb. 8, attorneys from Reep, Bell & Jasper, a Missoula law firm, request the governor sit down with Lake County and discuss options to see that $4 million put into the county's coffers — the letter comes with several pages of state government accounts from which the administration could draw. State fiscal analysts also announced last month they've projected a budget surplus of as much as $950 million thanks to factors like federal stimulus bills, a bump in new residents and high inflation.

The letter asks to meet with the governor within 60 days, and if left no other option, it may file a lawsuit that was attached to the letter, as well.

"They've tried less direct methods and they haven’t succeeded and now you've got a situation where the county just cannot continue to bear this burden and its taxpayers cant continue to bear the burden," Rob Bell, one of the attorneys for Lake County, said Thursday. "I don't think anyone can look at this situation and say it's fair to the taxpayers of Lake County. It just isn't."

The lawsuit, Bell said, "is not the preferred alternative by any means, but they're just out of options."

A spokesperson for Gianforte said the governor's office had received and was reviewing the letter.

The county's costs associated with Public Law 280 have touched both public safety and infrastructure.

The jail is outdated and too small for the county's needs. Roughly 80 people arrested on felony warrants are released each month for lack of space in the jail in the county building's basement, according to Sheriff Don Bell.

County Commissioner Bill Barron said the county's roads have suffered as a result of the county focusing its funds toward public safety.

"Public safety and the roads are the two highest needs right now, and they go together," Barron said. "You have to have roads to get your emergency services where they need to be."

Barron has worked in law enforcement on both ends of the jurisdictional framework. He was undersheriff in Glacier County, which overlaps with the Blackfeet Reservation, where serious crimes were handled by federal agencies that had less buy-in with the communities they are supposed to serve.

County commissioners, law enforcement and a District Court judge each say the arrangement is a good thing. Local law enforcement know the community and are hired and fired by local officials who are accountable to local voters. Conversely, if federal law enforcement took jurisdiction over the reservation, criminal cases would instead be routed through the federal court in Missoula, and those who are convicted would most likely be sent to a federal prison facility outside the state.

Shane Morigeau, a state Senator and spokesperson for the CSKT, said Friday the tribes, too, support the county's bid to the state.

"The Tribes and Lake County share a common goal to improve the safety and qualify of life for our residents," Morigeau said. "We all know that to accomplish that goal, we bring in additional resources from the outside. We work hard on that front and are happy to see the county exploring similar options."

Last summer, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council set seven new priorities including job creation, fostering business ownership, eradicating homelessness, addressing mental health and addiction, achieving food sovereignty and preserving tribal tradition and culture.

"Public safety on our homelands plays a crucial role as we work to implement these bold new objectives," Morigeau told the Montana State News Bureau. "Certainly, adequate resources for those working to protect our community is equally crucial."

Lake County has tried several methods to secure that funding. Legislation in 2017 from then-Rep. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican, would have allocated $2 million to the county for costs associated with Public Law 280, a start in the right direction. That bill died in the legislative process. Barron also said the county went to Montana's Congressional delegation to find a federal solution, but that didn't make it very far.

"We're in a unique situation," Barron said. "To get a bill passed for funding with one county in the United States is pretty difficult."

But in 2021, Lake County finally secured a third possible option: opting out of Public Law 280.

Rep. Joe Read, a Republican from Ronan, brought another bill during the 2021 Legislature to allocate funding for costs associated with 280. This bill, however, evolved through the session from simply funding the law enforcement needs into including a provision for Lake County to withdraw its contributions to law enforcement of jurisdiction over the Native American population, an amendment from Hertz. Previously, the 280 agreement was struck between the tribes and the state, and while Lake County had essentially taken up the law enforcement work, it didn't previously have grounds to back out of it.

The funding in Read's original proposal fell from $2 million to $1, effectively abandoning any attempt to reimburse Lake County for the law enforcement costs.

"We need this option to allow the taxpayers of Lake County to step away from this agreement if we can't get some help," Hertz told the Senate Judiciary Committee last April.

If Lake County were to eject from Public Law 280, the state, in theory, would be forced to develop a greater law enforcement infrastructure there to investigate and arrest felony crimes, build its own jail and house its own prosecutors. But that sort of hand-off wouldn't happen overnight, so this option leaves Lake County in a Catch-22: Continue to fund a criminal justice obligation of the state, or cease fulfilling that obligation and suffer "law enforcement chaos" in the county.

Again, Barron states, the county would rather remain engaged with Public Law 280 than leave a gap in law enforcement services until the state can install law enforcement on the ground.

"They'd have to pick up the costs and responsibility, and there's no way in the world they can do it cheaper than we can," Barron said.

