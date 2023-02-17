Organized labor groups in Montana flexed their muscles at the state Capitol on Friday in opposition to a bill that would prevent workers from being required to join a union or pay dues as a condition of employment.

Around 400 union members rallied on the front steps of the building to push back against House Bill 448, this session’s so-called “right to work” bill. The measure got its first hearing before the House Business and Labor Committee earlier in the day.

“These bills come from out-of-state interests, and they force it on us,” AFL-CIO Montana president Erin Foley told workers in the crowd, many of whom carried signs with slogans like “Workers are watching” and “Stop the war on workers.”

HB 448 is based on model legislation already in effect in more than two dozen states, and is backed by national conservative and business organizations, including Americans for Prosperity. It would allow union-eligible employees to work in an organized shop without having to formally join or pay dues. The bill is sponsored by Rep. James Bergstrom, R-Buffalo.

“Every worker who wants to join a union should have the right to do so, and any worker who does not want union representation should not be forced to pay for it,” Randy Pope, executive director of Montana Citizens for Right to Work, told the committee during the bill’s hearing.

Pope was among four people who testified in favor of the bill. But the vast majority of testimony came from a steady stream of more than 75 opponents, including unionized ironworkers, electricians, nurses, firefighters and a litany of other professions. The line of opponents stretched well out of the committee’s hearing room, choking foot traffic through much of the first floor of the Capitol on Friday morning.

By allowing workers in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying dues, HB 448 would chip away at the ability of unions to bargain with management for better insurance, retirement plans and other benefits, said Mario Martinez, the lead representative for Montana Carpenters Local 82.

“If you have half the people coming into your union and they don’t have to pay the freight for the benefit that others are paying for, then it starts to erode,” he said, “because you have the responsibility of representation for each one of those folks.”

Jim Starcevich, a Butte carpenter, testified as a proponent to the bill, which he said would undermine private-sector unions in Montana. He said his son contracted COVID last year and was subsequently hospitalized for six days with a rare inflammatory disease.

“If we did not have my union benefits, that would have ended up being a bill I would have been paying off the rest of my life,” he said.

HB 448 is nearly identical to last session’s House Bill 251, which advanced from the same committee by just one vote, before failing to pass on the House floor 38-62.

While lobbying reports for this session are not yet fully available, “right to work” legislation generated heavy spending last session.

Combined lobbying reports from National Right to Work and the group’s Montana chapter show $48,000 in spending on lobbying activities in 2021, entirely in support of HB 251. Labor groups reported spending more than a combined $300,000 throughout the session, although they reported lobbying on far more different pieces of legislation.

As with last session’s iteration, HB 448’s cosponsor list includes members of the right wing of the Republicans in Montana’s Legislature. One of them, Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, testified in support of the bill, arguing that it would protect individual liberty.

“When this country was founded, it was the rights of the individual that was enshrined, not any collective,” Hinkle said. He added that given the high rates of unionization in certain industries, “entire career paths” are effectively off the table for those who refuse to join a collective bargaining agreement.

Another Republican lawmaker also took to the lectern, this time in opposition to the bill. Sen. Jason Small, a Busby Republican and long-time member of the boilermakers’ union, said the bill would have a negative effect on compensation for unionized workers.

“This essentially does to blue-collar workers what, if we were to decrease farm subsidies, it’d be the same thing,” said Small, who chairs the Senate’s business committee. “It’s all money out of your pocket. If we were to up equipment taxes, it’d be doing the same thing.”

Amanda Frickle, a lobbyist for the Montana AFL-CIO, argued that the state government shouldn't insert itself into what amounts to a private contract between workers and their employers.

"The bargaining table is simply not big enough to accommodate workers and their employers, and the entirety of the Montana Legislature," she said.

So far, other legislation taking aim at organized labor has not fared well this session.

House Bill 216, which would have required public employees to sign a consent form each year affirming whether they want to be in a union, was tabled by the House State Administration Committee on a 17-1 vote.

And Senate Bill 140, which sought similar requirements on unions in the nonprofit sector, died on a 7-3 vote in the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee.